checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Petro Welt Technologies AG: HY1 2021 Results: Revenue and EBITDA decrease due to slump in demand for fracturing.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.08.2021, 20:31  |   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Development of Sales
Petro Welt Technologies AG: HY1 2021 Results: Revenue and EBITDA decrease due to slump in demand for fracturing.

19-Aug-2021 / 20:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HY1 2021 Results of Petro Welt Technologies AG: Revenue and EBITDA decrease due to slump in demand for fracturing.

  • Revenue decreases by 31.2% in EUR and EBITDA by 52.9% due to the severe crisis in the fracturing market, with a sharp drop in the number of operations and extreme price pressure.
  • Greater financial discipline and communications with customers and operating companies enable increase in liquidity position by 8.7% to EUR 125.7 million as of June 30, 2021.

Vienna, August 19, 2021
Mainly due to the slump in demand for stimulation operations (as a result of limited oil production under the OPEC+ agreement), the Russian fracturing market declined by 28.0% in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

As a result, Group revenue amounted to EUR 105.9 million for the first half of 2021, down 31.2% from EUR 154.0 million in the same period of the previous year. Expressed in rubles, Group revenue decreased by 19.4%.

Overall, EBIT for the first six months of 2021 showed a slightly positive result. Due to the gradual rebound of the fracturing business in the second quarter, the EBIT margin for the first half of 2021 is 0.1% (HY1 2020: 8.4%). Profit before tax was slightly negative at minus TEUR 85.0, down 100.7% compared to the same period of 2020.

Group EBITDA dropped by 52.9% to EUR 13.7 million year on year. At 12.9%, the EBITDA margin for the reporting period was still positive, yet down considerably from its level of 18.9% for the same period of the previous year.

The managerial liquidity position containing bank deposits, cash, and cash equivalents is EUR 125.7 million as of June 30, 2021, up by 8.7% compared with the position as of December 31, 2020 thanks to the increased financial discipline and efficient communication with customers and contractors.

Seite 1 von 3
Petro Welt Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Petro Welt Technologies AG: HY1 2021 Results: Revenue and EBITDA decrease due to slump in demand for fracturing. DGAP-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Development of Sales Petro Welt Technologies AG: HY1 2021 Results: Revenue and EBITDA decrease due to slump in demand for fracturing. 19-Aug-2021 / 20:31 CET/CEST Disclosure …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger schliesst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 die strategische Transformation ab und startet ...
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. stellt Meilensteine für die ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger completes strategic transformation in the first half of 2021 and successfully launches ...
DGAP-News: Tchibo: q.beyond führt SAP S/4HANA erfolgreich ein
DGAP-News: NFON AG setzt Wachstumskurs im ersten Halbjahr 2021 fort
DGAP-News: MBH CORPORATION PLC ERWEITERT SEINEN GESCHÄFTSBEREICH GESUNDHEIT MIT DEM ERWERB DES HÄUSLICHEN ...
DGAP-News: SBF AG increases revenues by around 50 % in the first half of 2021
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement