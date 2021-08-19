DGAP-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Development of Sales Petro Welt Technologies AG: HY1 2021 Results: Revenue and EBITDA decrease due to slump in demand for fracturing. 19-Aug-2021 / 20:31 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Revenue decreases by 31.2% in EUR and EBITDA by 52.9% due to the severe crisis in the fracturing market, with a sharp drop in the number of operations and extreme price pressure.

Greater financial discipline and communications with customers and operating companies enable increase in liquidity position by 8.7% to EUR 125.7 million as of June 30, 2021.

Vienna, August 19, 2021

Mainly due to the slump in demand for stimulation operations (as a result of limited oil production under the OPEC+ agreement), the Russian fracturing market declined by 28.0% in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

As a result, Group revenue amounted to EUR 105.9 million for the first half of 2021, down 31.2% from EUR 154.0 million in the same period of the previous year. Expressed in rubles, Group revenue decreased by 19.4%.

Overall, EBIT for the first six months of 2021 showed a slightly positive result. Due to the gradual rebound of the fracturing business in the second quarter, the EBIT margin for the first half of 2021 is 0.1% (HY1 2020: 8.4%). Profit before tax was slightly negative at minus TEUR 85.0, down 100.7% compared to the same period of 2020.

Group EBITDA dropped by 52.9% to EUR 13.7 million year on year. At 12.9%, the EBITDA margin for the reporting period was still positive, yet down considerably from its level of 18.9% for the same period of the previous year.

The managerial liquidity position containing bank deposits, cash, and cash equivalents is EUR 125.7 million as of June 30, 2021, up by 8.7% compared with the position as of December 31, 2020 thanks to the increased financial discipline and efficient communication with customers and contractors.