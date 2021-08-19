Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Total revenues and EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $1,799,438 and $840,719, respectively, compared to $1,578,845 and $722,562, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Total revenues and EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $3,505,302 and $1,385,874, respectively, compared to $2,941,935 and $1,206,747, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Raymond M. Gee, Chairman and CEO of Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. commented, “Our 2021 results for the six months reflect the stabilization and growth of our portfolio, as we continue our efforts to maximize returns to our investors.”

Michael Z. Anise, President and CFO of Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. added “We continue to grow our portfolio with key acquisitions that contribute to our improved financial performance. We are excited to continue this trend with our acquisition pipeline, which will be facilitated by our ongoing $47 million preferred stock offering under Regulation A of the Securities Act.”

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. presents Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in addition to its Net Income (Loss) reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that differs from Net Income. Non-GAAP EBITDA excludes income tax expense, interest expense and depreciation and amortization, as well as refinancing cost. The table presented below includes a list of items excluded from Net Income (Loss) to reconcile to non-GAAP EBITDA. EBITDAEBITDAEBITDAEBITDA