EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Encourages Sesen Bio, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – SESN

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) resulting from allegations that Sesen Bio may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Sesen Bio securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2149.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On August 13, 2021, Sesen Bio announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) declined to approve its Biologics License Application “BLA”) for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs) for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (“NMIBC”) in its current form. The FDA provided certain “recommendations specific to additional clinical/statistical data and analyses in addition to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) issues pertaining to a recent pre-approval inspection and product quality.”

On news, Sesen Bio’s stock price fell $2.80 per share, or 57%, to close at $2.11 per share on August 13, 2021, damaging investors.

EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Encourages Sesen Bio, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – SESN WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) resulting from allegations that Sesen Bio may have issued materially …

