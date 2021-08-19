Skechers Commits to $1 Million Donation to Haiti Earthquake Relief

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company, is supporting Haiti earthquake relief efforts with a $1 million donation to be given to three charitable organizations: CORE, Hope For Haiti and World Central Kitchen. The Company is supporting these organizations to help the Haitian people who need immediate assistance recovering from this natural disaster.

A helping hand after earthquake in Haiti on August 14, 2021. Photo credit: CORE

Since the tragic event on the morning of Saturday, August 14, more than 2,100 people have died with countless others critically injured. According to UNICEF, more than 84,000 homes were damaged or destroyed and over a half million children have been left without necessary food, shelter or clean water.

“As soon as we heard about the devastation on Saturday, it was clear that Skechers needed to step up and help the people of Haiti,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “We’re donating a combined $1 million to three organizations that are making an immediate difference today—and two of which have been providing critical aid in Haiti for many years. This is just a kickoff. We are expecting to raise significant additional funds through the Million Dollar Challenge for Haiti—one that will encourage our ambassadors, partners and employees to donate with us as the need is tremendous. We are so proud of our associates and affiliates around the globe. We know that our teams and partners will come through for the people of Haiti whose lives have been upturned. Skechers is a culture of caring and making a difference is paramount to who we are.”

CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort)—co-founded by actor and activist Sean Penn in response to the 2010 Haitian earthquake disaster, the organization has continued its work in Haiti and responds globally when crisis strikes where vulnerable communities suffer most.

“We are extremely grateful for this support as funding on the ground is urgently needed,” said Ann Lee, CEO and co-founder of CORE. “The devastation throughout the region is tremendous and there are countless lives that hang in the balance. These resources support our teams that have been on the ground since day one, our mobile medical units, shelter kits, and heavy equipment, clearing access into affected communities for life-saving operations to help those most impacted by the crisis. Our priority is to assist the Haitian government and local organizations by supporting the immediate needs of the Haitian people while developing a long-term recovery plan.”