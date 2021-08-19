checkAd

New Publication Date for Allarity Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 Interim Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 21:45  |  17   |   |   

Press Release

 Hørsholm, Denmark (August 19, 2021) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announced a new publication date for the Company’s Q2 2021 Interim Report, which is now being made public on August 23, 2021 (previously: August 31, 2021).

The reason for the change of publication date is to accelerate the Company’s preparations for the transformation and recapitalization as announced on May 21, 2021 as the Company advances towards migration to listing on the U.S. Nasdaq stock market (New York, N.Y.).



About Allarity Therapeutics
Allarity Therapeutics (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: ALLR.ST) develops drugs for personalized treatment of cancer guided by its proprietary drug response predictor technology, the DRP platform. The Company has a mature portfolio of six drug candidates, including compounds in the pre-registration stage. The product portfolio includes: stenoparib (2X-121), a PARP inhibitor in Phase 2 for ovarian cancer; dovitinib, a pan-TKI in post-Phase 3 for renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (Ixabepilone), a microtubulin inhibitor approved in the U.S. for the treatment of breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin in Phase 2 trials for breast and prostate cancer, currently being developed by Smerud Medical Research International; 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin under manufacturing for Phase 2 in breast cancer, currently being developed by Smerud Medical Research International ; and Irofulven, a DNA damaging agent in Phase 2 for prostate cancer, currently being developed by Lantern Pharma, Inc.

About the Drug Response Predictor – DRP Companion Diagnostic

Allarity uses its drug specific DRP to select those patients who, by the genetic signature of their cancer, are found to have a high likelihood of responding to the specific drug. By screening patients before treatment, the response rate can be significantly increased. The DRP method builds on the comparison of sensitive vs. resistant human cancer cell lines, including genomic information from cell lines combined with clinical tumor biology and prior clinical trial outcomes. DRP is based on messenger RNA from the patient’s biopsies. DRP has proven its ability to provide a statistically significant prediction of the clinical outcome from drug treatment in cancer patients in nearly 40 clinical studies that were examined, including an ongoing, prospective Phase 2 trial. The DRP platform can be used in all cancer types and is patented for more than 70 anti-cancer drugs.

Follow us on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AllarityTx/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allaritytx/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/allaritytx

Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Allarity’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning Allarity’s plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. Allarity undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

###

Investor Contacts:
        InvestorRelations@allarity.com

Media Contact:

        Thomas Pedersen
        Carrotize PR & Communications
        +45 6062 9390
        tsp@carrotize.com

Certified Adviser:
Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, Email: ca@skmg.se. Tel: +46 11 32 30 732

The information was submitted for publication on August 19, 2021.


Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Publication Date for Allarity Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 Interim Report Press ReleaseHørsholm, Denmark (August 19, 2021) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announced a new publication date for the Company’s Q2 2021 Interim Report, which is now being made public on August 23, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
Hanmi Announces Pricing of $110 Million Subordinated Debt Offering
A strong first six months
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Amryt Issues Ordinary Shares and Total Voting Rights
JOYY Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board