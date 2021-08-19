Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Responds to Highly Misleading Company Release

“CytoDyn’s announcement, laced with scare-mongering hysterics, is another desperate attempt by Nader Pourhassan, his Board, his management team and his advisors to distract stockholders from the facts. In short, Pourhassan and his cronies have completely failed to achieve CYDY’s one core objective: securing FDA approval for Leronlimab so that it can improve the lives of people suffering from several conditions. And now they are going to all means necessary to cling to their jobs to retain the outsized pay packages they have granted themselves at stockholders’ expense. Pourhassan has stated previously that stockholders have a right to vote him out if they choose 1 . Stockholders will soon have the opportunity to vote for new directors who have the experience and expertise necessary to quickly and efficiently secure FDA approval for Leronlimab and ultimately build the value of CYDY.”

A group of long-time stockholders (the “Nominating Stockholders”) of CytoDyn Inc. (“CYDY or the “Company) (OTC: CYDY) that has nominated five highly experienced director candidates to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors today issued the following statement in response to the highly misleading news release issued this morning by CYDY:

If elected, the Nominating Stockholders’ nominees – Thomas Errico, MD, Bruce Patterson, MD, Paul Rosenbaum, Peter Staats, MD MBA, and Melissa Yeager – will take the steps necessary to earn FDA approval for Leronlimab and enhance long-term value for all stockholders.

The Nominating Stockholders’ website at www.advancingll.com includes information about the nominees and the group’s platform. It will be continuously updated with additional information.

