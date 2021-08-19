Kadmon Announces U.S. Availability of REZUROCK(TM) (belumosudil) for the Treatment of Patients with Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease (cGVHD)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) today announced that REZUROCK™ (belumosudil) 200 mg once daily (QD) tablets is now commercially available for shipment to prescribed patients in the United States. …

REZUROCK is available through a network of authorized specialty pharmacies and distributors. Amber Specialty Pharmacy, Biologics by McKesson and Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy, the approved specialty pharmacies of REZUROCK, have begun shipping to patients today.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) today announced that REZUROCK™ (belumosudil) 200 mg once daily (QD) tablets is now commercially available for shipment to prescribed patients in the United States. REZUROCK was approved on July 16, 2021 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.

"The availability of REZUROCK is a turning point for patients living with cGVHD as they seek new safe and effective treatment options for this debilitating disease," said Harlan W. Waksal, M.D., President and CEO of Kadmon. "It is an honor to bring REZUROCK to the market as it has demonstrated efficacy, a unique safety profile and tolerability benefits which allow patients to stay on therapy long term and achieve meaningful improvement in their everyday quality of life."

REZUROCK is the first and only FDA-approved small molecule inhibitor of ROCK2, a signaling pathway that modulates inflammatory responses and fibrotic processes. The FDA approval of REZUROCK was based on clinical results from ROCKstar (KD025-213), a randomized, open-label, multicenter pivotal trial of REZUROCK in patients with cGVHD who had received two to five prior lines of systemic therapy.

"We are committed to delivering REZUROCK into the hands of patients living with cGVHD through our extensive commercial outreach efforts," said Haya Taitel RPh, M.S., Chief Commercial Officer of Kadmon. "Our goal is to facilitate expeditious access to eligible patients. To that end, we have engaged with specialty pharmacies who have extensive experience providing the best care to cGVHD patients. We have also made REZUROCK available to academic institutions where patients are receiving treatment through a network of specialty distributors."

Kadmon offers programs to support patients and their caregivers throughout their treatment journey through Kadmon ASSISTTM. Kadmon ASSIST offers a comprehensive suite of patient care and support services, including reimbursement assistance and savings programs for eligible patients. For more information, please visit www.kadmonASSIST.com or call 1-844-KADMON1 (1-844-523-6661), Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.to 8:00 p.m. ET.