Airspan Networks Inc. Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Revenue Growth and 5G Business Update

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airspan Networks Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) (“Airspan”), which provides a groundbreaking next-generation 5G platform, today announced results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021. On August 13, 2021, Airspan Networks Inc. became a subsidiary of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. following closing of a previously announced business combination with New Beginnings Acquisition Corp.

Revenue of $42.0 million, up 51% from $27.8 million in Q2 2020

Gross profit of $19.2 million, up 31% from $14.7 million in Q2 2020

Second quarter net loss of $10.4 million, decreased from $11.1 million in Q2 2020

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $5.4M Q2 2021 loss improved 25% from $7.1M loss in Q2 2020

First Half 2021 Highlights:

Revenue of $88.0 million, increased 59% from $55.4 million in 1H 2020

Gross profit of $40.2 million, increased 36% from $29.4 million in 1H 2020

First half net loss of $24.0 million, is unchanged from 1H 2020

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $10.7 million loss in the first half improved by 34% from $16.3 million loss in 1H 2020

Airspan President and CEO Eric Stonestrom said, “We are delighted to have completed our business combination on August 13. Our strong pre-combination second quarter 2021 results, when taken together with our first quarter performance, demonstrate we have excellent momentum as we continue to execute our growth strategy. We generated strong revenue from existing customers, expanded revenue from Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and continued to diversify our customer base. We launched new 5G products filling out our solutions portfolio as we pursue the growing 5G addressable market.”

“Airspan Networks Inc.’s second quarter performance was led by strong revenue growth, with an increase of 51% in the second quarter and 59% over the first six months of the year compared with the respective 2020 periods, while gross profit was up 31% and adjusted EBITDA improved by 25% in Q2 21 vs Q2 20,” said David Brant, Airspan SVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s first earnings call will be scheduled following the close of the September 30 quarter.

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

On August 13, 2021, Airspan closed its business combination agreement with New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (“NBA”), pursuant to which Airspan became a wholly-owned subsidiary of NBA. At closing, NBA was renamed “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.” and its common stock was listed on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol “MIMO.”

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, Airspan Networks Inc.’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “outlook” or words of similar meaning. Any such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Airspan’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond Airspan’s control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial information and other information are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Airspan’s control. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about Airspan or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than Airspan, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding Airspan’s industry and end markets are based on sources we believe to be reliable, however there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

AIRSPAN NETWORKS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except for share data) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,208 $ 18,196 Restricted cash 187 422 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $256 and $374 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 40,671 71,621 Inventory 13,048 12,019 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,062 7,602 Total current assets 75,176 109,860 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,425 4,833 Goodwill 13,641 13,641 Intangible assets, net 7,031 7,629 Right-of-use assets, net 7,750 7,882 Other non-current assets 3,781 3,837 Total assets $ 113,804 $ 147,682 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,890 $ 36,849 Deferred revenue 4,729 7,521 Other accrued expenses 26,251 22,538 Subordinated debt 10,316 10,065 Current portion of long-term debt 288 298 Total current liabilities 59,474 77,271 Long-term debt – 2,087 Subordinated term loan - related party 36,325 34,756 Senior term loan 38,895 36,834 Other long-term liabilities 21,285 17,147 Total liabilities 155,979 168,095 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 9,293,156 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 4,594,410 and

4,581,404 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020 364,128 363,481 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock, $0.0003 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 205,057 and 202,705 shares issued at June 30, 2021 and December

31, 2020, and 205,057 and 202,582 shares outstanding at June 30,

2021 and December 31, 2020 - - Class B Common stock, $0.0003 par value; 482,838 shares authorized; 466,952 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020 - - Class C Common stock, $0.0003 par value; 2,630,840 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020 - - Additional paid-in capital 312,989 311,431 Accumulated deficit (719,292 ) (695,325 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (406,303 ) (383,894 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ deficit $ 113,804 $ 147,682





AIRSPAN NETWORKS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and for share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Products and software licenses $ 35,041 $ 16,565 $ 74,040 $ 35,293 Maintenance, warranty and services 7,007 11,228 13,943 20,078 Total revenues 42,048 27,793 87,983 55,371 Cost of revenues: Products and software licenses 21,727 11,846 45,615 23,835 Maintenance, warranty and services 1,093 1,240 2,196 2,097 Total cost of revenues 22,820 13,086 47,811 25,932 Gross profit 19,228 14,707 40,172 29,439 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,524 12,497 29,898 25,713 Sales and marketing 7,482 6,490 14,842 14,413 General and administrative 4,445 3,915 8,900 7,947 Amortization of intangibles 299 389 598 778 Loss on sale of assets – – – 22 Total operating expenses 27,750 23,291 54,238 48,873 Loss from operations (8,522 ) (8,584 ) (14,066 ) (19,434 ) Interest expense, net (2,512 ) (1,606 ) (4,950 ) (3,196 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 2,096 - 2,096 - Other expense, net (1,388 ) (770 ) (6,880 ) (1,240 ) Loss before income taxes (10,326 ) (10,960 ) (23,800 ) (23,870 ) Income tax expense (92 ) (93 ) (167 ) (198 ) Net loss $ (10,418 ) $ (11,053 ) $ (23,967 ) $ (24,068 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (15.55 ) $ (16.51 ) $ (35.78 ) $ (35.95 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 670,043 669,534 669,839 669,534





AIRSPAN NETWORKS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (23,967 ) $ (24,068 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,129 2,436 Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt (1 ) (12 ) Bad debt expense 138 – Gain on extinguishment of debt (2,096 ) - Share-based compensation 1,489 987 Total adjustments 1,659 3,321 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 30,812 3,016 (Increase) decrease in inventory (1,029 ) 2,886 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,460 ) 977 Decrease (increase) in other operating assets 56 (15 ) (Decrease) in accounts payable (18,959 ) (5,566 ) (Decrease) increase in deferred revenue (2,792 ) 391 Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses 3,713 (368 ) Increase in other long-term liabilities 4,270 1,797 Increase in accrued interest on long-term debt 3,881 1,800 Net cash used in operating activities (3,816 ) (15,829 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (3,123 ) (404 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,123 ) (404 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under line of credit, net – 1,790 Borrowings under other long-term debt – 2,073 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 69 – Proceeds from the sale of Series G stock, net – 11,913 Proceeds from the sale of Series H stock, net 505 – Proceeds from the issuance of Series H warrants 142 – Net cash provided by financing activities 716 15,776 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,223 ) (457 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 18,618 3,013 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 12,395 $ 2,556





AIRSPAN NETWORKS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)

(in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 4,938 $ 3,144 Cash paid for income taxes $ 976 $ 448 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities: Issuance of preferred stock upon conversion of debt $ - $ 23,571 Conversion of debt to preferred stock $ - $ (23,571 )



