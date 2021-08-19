checkAd

Airspan Networks Inc. Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Revenue Growth and 5G Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 22:05  |  24   |   |   

  • Pre-Business Combination Quarterly Revenue of $42.0 million, up 51% Q2 21 vs. Q2 20
  • First Half Revenue of $88.0 million, increasing 59% 1H 21 vs. 1H 20
  • First half 2021 growth driven by contributions from 5G, Open RAN, and Fixed Wireless Access (“FWA”) solutions
  • Business combination with New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. closed August 13, 2021, after the close of Q2

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airspan Networks Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) (“Airspan”), which provides a groundbreaking next-generation 5G platform, today announced results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021. On August 13, 2021, Airspan Networks Inc. became a subsidiary of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. following closing of a previously announced business combination with New Beginnings Acquisition Corp.

2021 Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenue of $42.0 million, up 51% from $27.8 million in Q2 2020
  • Gross profit of $19.2 million, up 31% from $14.7 million in Q2 2020
  • Second quarter net loss of $10.4 million, decreased from $11.1 million in Q2 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $5.4M Q2 2021 loss improved 25% from $7.1M loss in Q2 2020

First Half 2021 Highlights:

  • Revenue of $88.0 million, increased 59% from $55.4 million in 1H 2020
  • Gross profit of $40.2 million, increased 36% from $29.4 million in 1H 2020
  • First half net loss of $24.0 million, is unchanged from 1H 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $10.7 million loss in the first half improved by 34% from $16.3 million loss in 1H 2020

Airspan President and CEO Eric Stonestrom said, “We are delighted to have completed our business combination on August 13. Our strong pre-combination second quarter 2021 results, when taken together with our first quarter performance, demonstrate we have excellent momentum as we continue to execute our growth strategy. We generated strong revenue from existing customers, expanded revenue from Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and continued to diversify our customer base. We launched new 5G products filling out our solutions portfolio as we pursue the growing 5G addressable market.”

“Airspan Networks Inc.’s second quarter performance was led by strong revenue growth, with an increase of 51% in the second quarter and 59% over the first six months of the year compared with the respective 2020 periods, while gross profit was up 31% and adjusted EBITDA improved by 25% in Q2 21 vs Q2 20,” said David Brant, Airspan SVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s first earnings call will be scheduled following the close of the September 30 quarter.

About Airspan
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

On August 13, 2021, Airspan closed its business combination agreement with New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (“NBA”), pursuant to which Airspan became a wholly-owned subsidiary of NBA. At closing, NBA was renamed “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.” and its common stock was listed on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol “MIMO.”

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, Airspan Networks Inc.’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “outlook” or words of similar meaning. Any such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Airspan’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond Airspan’s control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial information and other information are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Airspan’s control. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about Airspan or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than Airspan, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding Airspan’s industry and end markets are based on sources we believe to be reliable, however there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:
Howie Waterman
917-359-5505
hwaterman@airspan.com

 
AIRSPAN NETWORKS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except for share data)
 
         
    June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 12,208     $ 18,196  
Restricted cash     187       422  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $256 and $374 at June 30, 2021                
and December 31, 2020, respectively     40,671       71,621  
Inventory     13,048       12,019  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     9,062       7,602  
Total current assets     75,176       109,860  
Property, plant and equipment, net     6,425       4,833  
Goodwill     13,641       13,641  
Intangible assets, net     7,031       7,629  
Right-of-use assets, net     7,750       7,882  
Other non-current assets     3,781       3,837  
Total assets   $ 113,804     $ 147,682  
         
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 17,890     $ 36,849  
Deferred revenue     4,729       7,521  
Other accrued expenses     26,251       22,538  
Subordinated debt     10,316       10,065  
Current portion of long-term debt     288       298  
Total current liabilities     59,474       77,271  
Long-term debt           2,087  
Subordinated term loan - related party     36,325       34,756  
Senior term loan     38,895       36,834  
Other long-term liabilities     21,285       17,147  
Total liabilities     155,979       168,095  
                 
Commitments and contingencies                
Mezzanine equity:                
Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 9,293,156 shares                
authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 4,594,410 and
4,581,404 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and
December 31, 2020 		    364,128       363,481  
                 
Stockholders’ deficit:                
Common stock, $0.0003 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;                
205,057 and 202,705 shares issued at June 30, 2021 and December
31, 2020, and 205,057 and 202,582 shares outstanding at June 30,
2021 and December 31, 2020 		    -       -  
Class B Common stock, $0.0003 par value; 482,838 shares authorized;                
466,952 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and
December 31, 2020 		    -       -  
Class C Common stock, $0.0003 par value; 2,630,840 shares authorized;                
no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and
December 31, 2020 		    -       -  
Additional paid-in capital     312,989       311,431  
Accumulated deficit     (719,292 )     (695,325 )
Total stockholders’ deficit     (406,303 )     (383,894 )
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ deficit   $ 113,804     $ 147,682  
                 


AIRSPAN NETWORKS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and for share data)
         
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2021       2020       2021       2020  
                                 
Revenues:                                
Products and software licenses   $ 35,041     $ 16,565     $ 74,040     $ 35,293  
Maintenance, warranty and services     7,007       11,228       13,943       20,078  
Total revenues     42,048       27,793       87,983       55,371  
                                 
Cost of revenues:                                
Products and software licenses     21,727       11,846       45,615       23,835  
Maintenance, warranty and services     1,093       1,240       2,196       2,097  
Total cost of revenues     22,820       13,086       47,811       25,932  
Gross profit     19,228       14,707       40,172       29,439  
                 
Operating expenses:                
Research and development     15,524       12,497       29,898       25,713  
Sales and marketing     7,482       6,490       14,842       14,413  
General and administrative     4,445       3,915       8,900       7,947  
Amortization of intangibles     299       389       598       778  
Loss on sale of assets                       22  
Total operating expenses     27,750       23,291       54,238       48,873  
                 
Loss from operations     (8,522 )     (8,584 )     (14,066 )     (19,434 )
                 
Interest expense, net     (2,512 )     (1,606 )     (4,950 )     (3,196 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt     2,096       -       2,096       -  
Other expense, net     (1,388 )     (770 )     (6,880 )     (1,240 )
                 
Loss before income taxes     (10,326 )     (10,960 )     (23,800 )     (23,870 )
                 
Income tax expense     (92 )     (93 )     (167 )     (198 )
                 
Net loss   $ (10,418 )   $ (11,053 )   $ (23,967 )   $ (24,068 )
                 
                 
Loss per share - basic and diluted   $ (15.55 )   $ (16.51 )   $ (35.78 )   $ (35.95 )
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted     670,043       669,534       669,839       669,534  
                                 


AIRSPAN NETWORKS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
     
    Six Months Ended June 30,
      2021       2020  
         
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss   $ (23,967 )   $ (24,068 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization     2,129       2,436  
Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt     (1 )     (12 )
Bad debt expense     138        
Gain on extinguishment of debt     (2,096 )     -  
Share-based compensation     1,489       987  
Total adjustments     1,659       3,321  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Decrease in accounts receivable     30,812       3,016  
(Increase) decrease in inventory     (1,029 )     2,886  
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets     (1,460 )     977  
Decrease (increase) in other operating assets     56       (15 )
(Decrease) in accounts payable     (18,959 )     (5,566 )
(Decrease) increase in deferred revenue     (2,792 )     391  
Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses     3,713       (368 )
Increase in other long-term liabilities     4,270       1,797  
Increase in accrued interest on long-term debt     3,881       1,800  
Net cash used in operating activities     (3,816 )     (15,829 )
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchase of property, plant and equipment     (3,123 )     (404 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (3,123 )     (404 )
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Borrowings under line of credit, net           1,790  
Borrowings under other long-term debt           2,073  
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options     69        
Proceeds from the sale of Series G stock, net           11,913  
Proceeds from the sale of Series H stock, net     505        
Proceeds from the issuance of Series H warrants     142        
Net cash provided by financing activities     716       15,776  
         
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (6,223 )     (457 )
         
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year     18,618       3,013  
         
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year   $ 12,395     $ 2,556  
                 


AIRSPAN NETWORKS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)
(in thousands)
 
    Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020
               
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information              
Cash paid for interest   $ 4,938   $ 3,144  
Cash paid for income taxes   $ 976   $ 448  
               
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities:              
Issuance of preferred stock upon conversion of debt   $ -   $ 23,571  
Conversion of debt to preferred stock   $ -   $ (23,571 )
               


AIRSPAN NETWORKS INC.
UNAUDITED NON-GAAP DATA
(in thousands)
         
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2021       2020       2021       2020  
                                 
                                 
Net Loss   $ 10,418     $ (11,053 )   $ (23,967 )   $ (24,068 )
                                 
Adjusted for:                                
Interest expense, net     2,512       1,606       4,950       3,196  
Income tax expense     92       93       167       198  
Depreciation and amortization     1,076       1,204       2,129       2,346  
EBITDA     6,738       (8,150 )     (16,721 )     (18,328 )
Share-based compensation expense     828       495       1,489       987  
Warrant fair value change     545       534       4,517       1,064  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (5,365 )   $ (7,121 )   $ (10,715 )   $ (16,277 )
                                 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Airspan Networks Inc. Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Revenue Growth and 5G Business Update Pre-Business Combination Quarterly Revenue of $42.0 million, up 51% Q2 21 vs. Q2 20First Half Revenue of $88.0 million, increasing 59% 1H 21 vs. 1H 20First half 2021 growth driven by contributions from 5G, Open RAN, and Fixed Wireless Access (“FWA”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
Hanmi Announces Pricing of $110 Million Subordinated Debt Offering
A strong first six months
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Copperstone Resources AB interim report January - June 2021
Amryt Issues Ordinary Shares and Total Voting Rights
JOYY Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board