checkAd

Veeco Appoints Dr. Sujeet Chand to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 22:05  |  22   |   |   

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) recently announced the appointment of Sujeet Chand, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. In addition to his vast industry experience and leadership qualities, Dr. Chand was identified through a search process in connection with the Board’s desire for increased diversity.

Dr. Chand, age 63, has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Rockwell Automation since 2005. From 2001 to 2005, Dr. Chand served as Rockwell Automation’s Vice President, Control Systems. Prior to joining Rockwell Automation, Dr. Chand served as Chief Operating Officer for XAP Corporation from 1999 to 2001 and, from 1988 to 1999, Dr. Chand led research and development at Rockwell Scientific Company, a subsidiary of Rockwell International. Dr. Chand holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Osmania University in India and, from the University of Florida, a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering and a Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering.

“Dr. Chand brings exceptional technology background to Veeco’s Board that includes more than 30 years of leadership experience,” commented William J. Miller, Ph.D., Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “His appointment is of significant importance as we leverage his unique background and perspective. We also strongly believe that improving the Board’s diversity with Sujeet’s appointment enhances creativity, promotes innovation and is in the best interests of our shareholders.”

About Veeco
Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Investor Contact:                                                
Anthony Bencivenga | (516) 252-1438 | investorrelations@veeco.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veeco Appoints Dr. Sujeet Chand to Its Board of Directors PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) recently announced the appointment of Sujeet Chand, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. In addition to his vast industry experience and leadership qualities, Dr. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
Hanmi Announces Pricing of $110 Million Subordinated Debt Offering
A strong first six months
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Copperstone Resources AB interim report January - June 2021
Amryt Issues Ordinary Shares and Total Voting Rights
JOYY Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board