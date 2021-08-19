Veeco Appoints Dr. Sujeet Chand to Its Board of Directors

Dr. Chand, age 63, has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Rockwell Automation since 2005. From 2001 to 2005, Dr. Chand served as Rockwell Automation’s Vice President, Control Systems. Prior to joining Rockwell Automation, Dr. Chand served as Chief Operating Officer for XAP Corporation from 1999 to 2001 and, from 1988 to 1999, Dr. Chand led research and development at Rockwell Scientific Company, a subsidiary of Rockwell International. Dr. Chand holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Osmania University in India and, from the University of Florida, a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering and a Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering.

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) recently announced the appointment of Sujeet Chand, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. In addition to his vast industry experience and leadership qualities, Dr. Chand was identified through a search process in connection with the Board’s desire for increased diversity.

“Dr. Chand brings exceptional technology background to Veeco’s Board that includes more than 30 years of leadership experience,” commented William J. Miller, Ph.D., Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “His appointment is of significant importance as we leverage his unique background and perspective. We also strongly believe that improving the Board’s diversity with Sujeet’s appointment enhances creativity, promotes innovation and is in the best interests of our shareholders.”

