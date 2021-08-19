checkAd

FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq:FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:

Needham Virtual 2nd Annual SemiCap and EDA Conference
Location: Virtual
Date: August 24th, 2021
Presentation Time: 1:1’s Only

Jefferies 2021 Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit
Location: Virtual
Date: August 31st, 2021
Presentation Time: 1:1’s Only

Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference
Location: Virtual
Date: September 13th and September 15th, 2021
Presentation Time: September 15th, 1:50 pm ET

C.L. King’s 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference
Location: Virtual
Date: September 14th, 2021
Presentation Time: 1:1’s Only

The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's presentation, which can be accessed from the investors' section of the company's website at www.formfactor.com. Replay of the webcast will also be available at www.formfactor.com.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

Source: FormFactor, Inc.

FORM-F

Investor Contact:
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4321
ir@formfactor.com





Disclaimer

