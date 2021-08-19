Rockwell Medical, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

WIXOM, Mich., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) (“Rockwell Medical” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, today announced that a majority of the independent directors serving on the Company’s Board of Directors approved the grant of an option to purchase 350,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to Megan C. Timmins, the Company’s Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary (the “Inducement Grant”). The Inducement Grant has been granted outside of the Company’s 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan (“Plan”), but remains subject to the terms and conditions of such Plan. The Inducement Grant was granted as an inducement material to such individual’s entering into employment with Rockwell Medical in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Grant has an exercise price of $0.61, which is equal to the closing price of Rockwell Medical’s common stock on August 16, 2021, the date of grant of the award. The Inducement Grant will vest over a four-year period, with the shares vesting in two equal installments on the second and fourth anniversaries of August 16, 2021, subject to continued employment through the applicable vesting dates.