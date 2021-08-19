checkAd

Progenity Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 22:05  |  30   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, announced today that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. The proposed public offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

With respect to the proposed public offering, Progenity expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock and/or warrants to purchase shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the securities to be sold in the offering are to be offered by Progenity.

H.C. Wainwright is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Progenity intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to support its operations, invest in research and development with respect to its women’s health diagnostic tests and its precision medicine platform, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offered shares of common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 30, 2021 and was declared effective on August 6, 2021. The offering of the shares of common stock and accompanying warrants is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of an effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov. Prospective investors should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and other documents Progenity has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Progenity and the offering. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (212) 856-5711 or by email at placements@hcwco.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Progenity Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, announced today that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
Hanmi Announces Pricing of $110 Million Subordinated Debt Offering
A strong first six months
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Copperstone Resources AB interim report January - June 2021
Amryt Issues Ordinary Shares and Total Voting Rights
JOYY Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board