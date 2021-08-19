Progenity Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, announced today that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market
and other conditions, shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. The proposed public offering is subject to market and other
conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
With respect to the proposed public offering, Progenity expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock and/or warrants to purchase shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the securities to be sold in the offering are to be offered by Progenity.
H.C. Wainwright is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
Progenity intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to support its operations, invest in research and development with respect to its women’s health diagnostic tests and its precision medicine platform, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
A shelf registration statement relating to the offered shares of common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 30, 2021 and was declared effective on August 6, 2021. The offering of the shares of common stock and accompanying warrants is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of an effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov. Prospective investors should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and other documents Progenity has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Progenity and the offering. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (212) 856-5711 or by email at placements@hcwco.com.
