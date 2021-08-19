Lantronix Brings Innovative Smart City and Intelligent Building Solutions to the BICSI 2021 Fall Conference & Exhibition

“At BICSI, Lantronix will showcase innovative, new smart city and intelligent building solutions, including PoE lighting and automation,” said Jacques Issa, VP of Marketing at Lantronix. “With the acquisition of Transition Networks, we’ve expanded our focus on connected buildings and smart city infrastructure, leveraging our networking and security expertise with new product offerings to bring total solutions to market.”

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced it will exhibit at the BICSI 2021 Fall Conference & Exhibition. Taking place August 22–26, 2021, the event is concurrently being held online and at the Venetian Resort/Sands Expo in Las Vegas. Lantronix, which recently acquired Transition Networks Inc., will exhibit at booth 6032 in Hall D.

Smart city solutions in physical and network security are showcased in Lantronix’s new Secure Remote Access Series (SRA), which will make its debut at BICSI. In addition, Lantronix’s principal sales engineer, Kevin Harwell, will present the new SRA technology at the “What’s New, What’s It Do” Pavilion.

Smarter, Safer Connected Buildings With SRA Technology

Focused on reimagining infrastructure, the SRA technology provides a simple and secure means of deploying, accessing and managing distributed network devices and endpoints such as network security cameras. Since the SRA technology does not require any changes to the enterprise firewall, users can rapidly deploy the SRA devices without the typical disruptions.

The SRA allows rapid deployment of encrypted bi-directional VPN tunnels between a network operations center (NOC) and remote sites. The solution can be configured to provide either complete local network access or limited access to specific devices. The SRA enables users to instantly troubleshoot and remotely resolve issues, creating significant business value for organizations by lowering operating expenses, reducing network downtime and increasing customer satisfaction.