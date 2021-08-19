Arrival Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Participation

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), pioneer of a unique new method of design and production of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following virtual investor conferences:



The Deutsche Bank dbAccess IAA Cars Conference on Tuesday, September 7 at 9:00 am ET/2:00 pm BST; and

The Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Thursday, September 9 at 8:40 am ET/1:40 pm BST.