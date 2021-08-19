checkAd

Arrival Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Participation

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), pioneer of a unique new method of design and production of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • The Deutsche Bank dbAccess IAA Cars Conference on Tuesday, September 7 at 9:00 am ET/2:00 pm BST; and
  • The Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Thursday, September 9 at 8:40 am ET/1:40 pm BST.

Webcasts of the events will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.arrival.com.

About Arrival

Arrival was founded in 2015 with a mission to make air clean by replacing all vehicles with affordable electric solutions - produced by local Microfactories.Six years and over 2,000 people later, we are leading the transition to EVs globally by creating products that are zero-emission, more desirable, more sustainable and more equitable than ever before. Our in-house technologies enable our radical new method of design and production using rapidly-scalable, local Microfactories around the world. This method facilitates cities and governments in achieving their sustainability goals whilst also supercharging their communities. We are a technology company, a product company, a supply chain company, an automotive company, a mobility company, a fintech company and a service company - all rolled into one with a shared goal of true sustainability. This vertically integrated business model is how we can have the radical impact our world needs today. 

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is a joint stock company governed by Luxembourg.

