AMAT Q3 Adjusted EPS USD 1.9 vs. Estimate USD 1.77

Autor: PLX AI
19.08.2021, 22:01  |  16   |   |   

(PLX AI) – AMAT Q3 revenue USD 6,200 million vs. estimate USD 5,940 million.Q3 operating margin 32.5%Q3 EPS USD 1.87 vs. estimate USD 1.74Q3 gross margin 47.9% vs. estimate 47.5%Q3 operating income USD 2,010 million

  • (PLX AI) – AMAT Q3 revenue USD 6,200 million vs. estimate USD 5,940 million.
  • Q3 operating margin 32.5%
  • Q3 EPS USD 1.87 vs. estimate USD 1.74
  • Q3 gross margin 47.9% vs. estimate 47.5%
  • Q3 operating income USD 2,010 million
