AMAT Q3 Adjusted EPS USD 1.9 vs. Estimate USD 1.77
(PLX AI) – AMAT Q3 revenue USD 6,200 million vs. estimate USD 5,940 million.Q3 operating margin 32.5%Q3 EPS USD 1.87 vs. estimate USD 1.74Q3 gross margin 47.9% vs. estimate 47.5%Q3 operating income USD 2,010 million
(PLX AI) – AMAT Q3 revenue USD 6,200 million vs. estimate USD 5,940 million.Q3 operating margin 32.5%Q3 EPS USD 1.87 vs. estimate USD 1.74Q3 gross margin 47.9% vs. estimate 47.5%Q3 operating income USD 2,010 million
Applied Materials Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – AMAT Q3 revenue USD 6,200 million vs. estimate USD 5,940 million.
- Q3 operating margin 32.5%
- Q3 EPS USD 1.87 vs. estimate USD 1.74
- Q3 gross margin 47.9% vs. estimate 47.5%
- Q3 operating income USD 2,010 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0