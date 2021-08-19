checkAd

Adtalem Global Education Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 22:05  |  19   |   |   

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, today reported academic, operating and financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2021. The earnings press release and a presentation used to accompany the webcast are accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Adtalem’s website, located at the following link: https://investors.adtalem.com/events/events-calendar/event-details/202 ...

As previously announced, Lisa Wardell, chairman and chief executive officer, Bob Phelan, interim chief financial officer, and Stephen Beard, chief operating officer, will discuss the company's financial performance during a conference call today at 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. ET). For those participating by telephone, dial 877-407-6184 (United States) or +1 201-389-0877 (outside the United States) and request the “Adtalem Call” or use conference ID: 13721922. Adtalem will also broadcast the conference call live on the web at:
https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/age/mediaframe/4 ...

Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Adtalem will archive a replay of the call until Sept 19, 2021. To access the replay, dial 877-660-6853 (United States) or +1 201-612-7415 (outside the United States), conference ID: 13721922, or visit the Adtalem website at: https://investors.adtalem.com/overview/default.aspx.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem has more than 10,000 employees, a network of more than 275,000 alumni and serves over 82,000 members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (@adtalemglobal), LinkedIn or visit adtalem.com for more information.

Adtalem Global Education Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adtalem Global Education Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, today reported academic, operating and financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2021. The earnings press release and a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
PharmaCyte Biotech Announces $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expanded Dental Care Line with a New Product for Professional Care ...
CytoDyn Provides Update on Rosenbaum/Patterson Group Litigation
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
David Droga Named CEO & Creative Chairman of Accenture Interactive
Tilray Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to September 10, 2021
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Adtalem Global Education Appoints Mayur Gupta to its Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Adtalem Completes Acquisition of Walden University
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Chamberlain University and the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) Announce Expansion of Effort to Address a Critical Shortage of Operating Room Nurses
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Adtalem Announces CEO Transition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Adtalem Begins Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Financial Services Segment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Adtalem Global Education Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten