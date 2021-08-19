checkAd

Pulse Biosciences Announces Appointment of Mitchell E. Levinson as Chief Strategy Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 22:05  |  30   |   |   

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company commercializing the CellFX System powered by Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, today announced the appointment of Mitchell E. Levinson to the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer, effective immediately, in addition to the continuation of his role as a member of the Pulse Biosciences Board of Directors.

“As a Board member and medical device industry veteran with a track record of successfully bringing new technologies and products to market across a variety of medical specialties, Mitch’s insights have benefitted Pulse Biosciences for over five years,” said Darrin Uecker, President and CEO of Pulse Biosciences. “We are thrilled to add him to the executive leadership team at this critical time as we continue to build our dermatology business and accelerate our expansion into a multi-specialty company by leveraging our existing CellFX platform with CellFX CloudConnect. We believe Mitch is uniquely qualified to spearhead our expansion efforts with his broad experience and skillset.”

Mr. Levinson has over 30 years of experience developing and launching novel medical device technologies across multiple medical disciplines, including dermatology, wound care, surgery, diagnostics, otolaryngology, microbiology, neurology, OB/GYN, patient monitoring and digital health. Most recently, he co-founded and served as startup CEO for Cerebrotech Medical Systems where he led the development of a novel brain monitor. Mr. Levinson was the first employee and startup CEO for Zeltiq Aesthetics, the CoolSculpting company, acquired by Allergan in 2017. Prior to Zeltiq, he held executive R&D positions at Thermage and BioSurgical Corporation. Mr. Levinson currently sits on the boards of directors for several medical technology startup companies. He is an inventor on 50 issued and numerous pending U.S. patents. Mr. Levinson earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from University of California at San Diego and holds an M.S. in Computer Systems from the University of Phoenix.

“As one of Pulse Biosciences’ early board members, I have had the privilege of working closely with the board and management team over the years to develop the company’s strategy and vision for our highly differentiated and proprietary NPS technology,” said Mitchell E. Levinson, Director and Chief Strategy Officer of Pulse Biosciences. “I am very excited to be joining the executive team at this important time in the company’s growth as we pursue the use of our NPS technology beyond dermatology, where I am confident we can offer additional safe and effective medical interventions to improve patient care and address unmet needs for healthcare providers.”

Seite 1 von 2
Pulse Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pulse Biosciences Announces Appointment of Mitchell E. Levinson as Chief Strategy Officer Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company commercializing the CellFX System powered by Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, today announced the appointment of Mitchell E. Levinson to the newly created role of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
PharmaCyte Biotech Announces $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expanded Dental Care Line with a New Product for Professional Care ...
CytoDyn Provides Update on Rosenbaum/Patterson Group Litigation
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
David Droga Named CEO & Creative Chairman of Accenture Interactive
Tilray Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to September 10, 2021
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.08.21Pulse Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Pulse Biosciences Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call for August 9, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten