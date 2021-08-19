Pulse Biosciences Announces Appointment of Mitchell E. Levinson as Chief Strategy Officer

“As a Board member and medical device industry veteran with a track record of successfully bringing new technologies and products to market across a variety of medical specialties, Mitch’s insights have benefitted Pulse Biosciences for over five years,” said Darrin Uecker, President and CEO of Pulse Biosciences. “We are thrilled to add him to the executive leadership team at this critical time as we continue to build our dermatology business and accelerate our expansion into a multi-specialty company by leveraging our existing CellFX platform with CellFX CloudConnect. We believe Mitch is uniquely qualified to spearhead our expansion efforts with his broad experience and skillset.”

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company commercializing the CellFX System powered by Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, today announced the appointment of Mitchell E. Levinson to the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer, effective immediately, in addition to the continuation of his role as a member of the Pulse Biosciences Board of Directors.

Mr. Levinson has over 30 years of experience developing and launching novel medical device technologies across multiple medical disciplines, including dermatology, wound care, surgery, diagnostics, otolaryngology, microbiology, neurology, OB/GYN, patient monitoring and digital health. Most recently, he co-founded and served as startup CEO for Cerebrotech Medical Systems where he led the development of a novel brain monitor. Mr. Levinson was the first employee and startup CEO for Zeltiq Aesthetics, the CoolSculpting company, acquired by Allergan in 2017. Prior to Zeltiq, he held executive R&D positions at Thermage and BioSurgical Corporation. Mr. Levinson currently sits on the boards of directors for several medical technology startup companies. He is an inventor on 50 issued and numerous pending U.S. patents. Mr. Levinson earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from University of California at San Diego and holds an M.S. in Computer Systems from the University of Phoenix.

“As one of Pulse Biosciences’ early board members, I have had the privilege of working closely with the board and management team over the years to develop the company’s strategy and vision for our highly differentiated and proprietary NPS technology,” said Mitchell E. Levinson, Director and Chief Strategy Officer of Pulse Biosciences. “I am very excited to be joining the executive team at this important time in the company’s growth as we pursue the use of our NPS technology beyond dermatology, where I am confident we can offer additional safe and effective medical interventions to improve patient care and address unmet needs for healthcare providers.”