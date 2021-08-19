checkAd

Flora Growth Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Guidance for H2 Revenue Anticipated Between US$9-11M

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) (“Flora”, “Flora Growth”, or the “Company”), an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands, is pleased to report selected financial and operating results for the six-month period ending June 30, 2021 (all amounts expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise stated).

“The first half of our fiscal year is highlighted by a number of tremendous accomplishments by our team despite challenges related to the global pandemic. Management believes each of our divisions gained significant traction relative to where we started the year as we execute on the strategic growth plan we laid out in December 2020, positioning shareholders for future success. At the end of last year, Flora was private, largely pre-revenue, and focused primarily in Latin America; during the past six months, Flora completed its IPO on the NASDAQ, while increasing its global distribution, revenue, and expanding its premium portfolio of global cannabis brands and products,“ said Luis Merchan, President and CEO of Flora. “We made a number of strategic hires and appointments in order to form a robust, highly experienced leadership team, while simultaneously putting our capital to work on an attractive risk-adjusted basis. We announced our intent to complete multiple strategic investments and acquisitions, entered into several international sales agreements for our cannabis flower and derivatives, and significantly expanded distribution and sales with our downstream, premium cannabis CPG brands and products in the pharmaceutical, natural wellness, cosmetics, food and beverage, and hemp textile segments. Going forward, we are excited about the strategic opportunities for incremental growth as we look to leverage our globally recognized house of brands and products into new markets and categories around the world, particularly throughout the Americas, EU, and Australia. In closing, the board, management, and staff at Flora would like to thank our shareholders who put their trust in us to grow their investment and return substantial value. We don’t take that lightly and are staunch believers in having a robust corporate governance regime, providing full transparency regarding our efforts and activities as we continue making progress towards becoming the global provider of premium cannabis CPG brands and products while responsibly and strategically accelerating revenue growth.”

