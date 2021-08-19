checkAd

Brown-Forman Investor Day Webcast Scheduled for September 2, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Brown-Forman Corporation will host a virtual investor conference with presentations starting at 9:00 a.m. (EDT) on September 2, 2021. A live webcast along with a question and answer session with the company’s executive leaders will focus on Brown-Forman’s integrated strategy and priorities that support the company’s ambition of Nothing Better in the Market. The webcast will be available via www.brown-forman.com, through a link to ‘Investors – Events & Presentations.’ Copies of the slides presented during the analyst meeting will also be available via the website. All interested parties in the U.S. are invited to join the call by dialing 833-952-1502. International dialers should call 236-714-2112. The participant code is 6788776. A replay of the conference will also be available via www.brown-forman.com, through a link to Investor Relations.

For over 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Finlandia, Chambord, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 4,700 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.



