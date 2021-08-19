Arco Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

“Operating results for the 2Q21 still reflect the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 in the sector and the schools' operations. Despite the revenue seasonality and the higher investments in product and sales force impacting our margins this quarter, we reaffirm our margin guidance for 2021. The sales cycle for the 2022 school year continues strong, with YTD organic growth pace for our core legacy solutions multiple times ahead of 2020 and in-line with 2019 levels and renewal rates following historical trends. As for the supplemental business, YTD data points to an acceleration versus last cycle but a two-step recovery to pre-pandemic growth pace, while renewal rates are, at this point, much stronger versus 2020. Finally, we are very proud of our first ESG report, released on August 10, in which we disclose material themes to the Company that will guide us in our path to further expand our impact on Brazilian Education. We are confident that the worst is behind us and as vaccination progresses in the country and we keep investing in evolving our solutions we will be able to reaccelerate growth and fulfill our mission to transform the way students learn by delivering high-quality education at scale,” said Ari de Sá Neto, CEO and founder of Arco.

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco or Company (Nasdaq: ARCE), today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Net revenue of R$256.3 million;

Gross profit of R$188.2 million;

Adjusted EBITDA of R$72.3 million; and

Adjusted net income of R$36.4 million.

First Half 2021 Results

Net Revenue of R$588.0 million;

Gross Profit of R$432.7 million;

Adjusted EBITDA of R$190.6 million; and

Adjusted Net Income of R$97.5 million.

Key Messages

Net revenues for the quarter increased 9% year-over-year to R$256.3 million, representing a 21.9% revenue recognition of the ACV bookings, above revenue recognition guidance provided in 1Q21 but below historical levels. Core solutions presented a 14% drop versus 2Q20 to R$200.2 million as part of the revenue recognition was anticipated to 1Q21, while Supplemental solutions increased to R$56.1 million (versus R$1.8 million in 2Q20), impacted by the acquisition of Escola da Inteligência concluded in December 2020. For the 6 months of 2021, net revenues increased 18% year-over-year to R$588.0 million, with Core solutions increasing 2% to R$464.8 million and Supplemental solutions increasing 188% to R$ 123.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was R$72.3 million in 2Q21, a 28% drop versus 2Q20, impacted by lower revenue recognition due to the impact of COVID-19’s second wave, product development and investments in sales & marketing as Arco paves the way for future growth. As a result, adjusted EBITDA margin was 28.2% in the quarter versus 42.8% in 2Q20. For the 6 months of 2021, adjusted EBITDA was R$190.6 million, resulting in a margin of 32.4% versus 39.8% for 6M20. When excluding M&As concluded this year, and therefore not incorporated in the guidance, margin was 28.8% for 2Q21 and 32.8% for 6M21. We are maintaining our 2021 adjusted EBITDA margin guidance unchanged at 35.5%-37.5%.

Free cash flow presented an 8% year-over-year increase to R$ 63.7 million in 2Q21 and a significant improvement versus 1Q21, mainly due to the collection of trade receivables generated in previous quarters when the Company opted to assist its partner schools by extending payment terms. As a result, free cash flow/adjusted EBITDA ratio reached 88.2% (versus 58.7% in 2Q20 and -1.7% in 1Q21).

Free cash flow (R$ MM) 2Q21 2Q20 YoY 1Q21 QoQ Cash generated from operations 113,157 89,878 26 % 89,228 27 % (-) Income tax paid (4,529 ) (6,477 ) -30 % (46,988 ) -90 % (-) Interest paid on lease liabilities (743 ) (285 ) 161 % (860 ) -14 % (-) Interest paid on investment acquisition (70 ) - n/a (4,153 ) -98 % (-) Interest paid on loans and financing (4,378 ) - n/a (3,567 ) 23 % (-) Payments for contingent consideration (332 ) - n/a - n/a Cash Flow from Operating Activities 103,105 83,116 24 % 33,660 206 % (-) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2,534 ) (1,665 ) 52 % (2,998 ) -15 % (-) Acquisition of intangible assets (36,842 ) (22,421 ) 64 % (32,701 ) 13 % Free cash flow 63,729 59,030 8 % (2,039 ) n/a

The 19% QoQ reduction in trade receivables reflects Arco’s business resilience and its capacity to collect from partner schools to whom we provided support through more flexible payment terms.

Trade Receivables - Aging (R$ MM) 2Q21 2Q20 YoY 1Q21 QoQ Neither past due nor impaired 357.2 247.4 44 % 481.9 -26 % 1 to 60 days 36.9 38.0 -3 % 20.5 80 % 61 to 90 days 9.3 12.7 -27 % 6.9 35 % 91 to 120 days 7.1 10.3 -31 % 4.5 58 % 121 to 180 days 7.9 8.0 -2 % 11.0 -28 % More than 180 days 59.3 23.9 148 % 65.1 -9 % Trade receivables 477.7 340.5 40 % 589.8 -19 %

Days of sales outstanding 2Q21 2Q20 YoY 1Q21 QoQ Trade receivables (R$ MM) 477.7 340.5 40 % 589.8 -19 % (-) Allowance for doubtful accounts (71.3 ) (42.0 ) 70 % (67.3 ) 6 % Trade receivables, net (R$ MM) 406.4 298.4 36 % 522.5 -22 % Net revenue LTM pro-forma1 1,118.6 911.8 23 % 1,130.2 -1 % Adjusted DSO 133 119 11 % 169 -21 %

1) Calculated as net revenues for the last twelve months added to the pro forma revenues from businesses acquired in the period to accurately reflect the Company’s operations.

No significant change in the allowance for doubtful accounts, reflecting solid receivables profile and a strong collection process following our strategy to assist our partner schools by providing more flexible payment terms during the pandemic.

Allowance for doubtful accounts (R$ MM) 2Q21 2Q20 YoY 1Q21 QoQ Allowance for doubtful accounts (6.6 ) (6.4 ) 3 % (3.8 ) 74 % % of Revenues -2.6 % -2.7 % 0.1 p.p. -1.2 % -1.4 p.p. Allowance for doubtful accounts adjusted for COVID impact¹ (6.6 ) (5.5 ) 20 % (3.8 ) 74 % % of Revenues -2.6 % -2.3 % -0.3 p.p. -1.1 % -1.5 p.p.

1) Calculated excluding COVID-19 impact on allowance for doubtful accounts to better reflect a normalized level of this line.

The increase in CAPEX observed in the 2Q21, reaching R$39.4 million or 15.4% of the net revenues, is mainly explained by an increase in investments in software as Arco concludes Positivo’s operational system integration. The integration of other businesses acquired in recent years will continue in upcoming quarters but should be less complex and therefore demand less investment.

CAPEX (R$ MM)¹ 2Q21 2Q20 YoY 1Q21 QoQ Acquisition of intangible assets 36.8 22.4 64% 32.7 13% Educational platform - content development 8.1 9.7 -16% 8.7 -7% Educational platform - platforms and educational technology 13.0 3.6 261% 15.6 17% Software 13.6 7.2 89% 5.8 134% Copyrights and others 2.1 1.9 11% 2.6 -19% Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 2.5 1.7 47% 3.0 -17% TOTAL 39.4 24.1 63% 35.7 10%

1) Excluding the effect of business combinations.

Arco’s corporate restructuring continues to take place. On July 1st, we concluded the incorporation of SAS subsidiaries, that will result in annual tax savings of approximately R$ 30 million. We expect to incorporate Nave a Vela in 2021, followed by Escola em Movimento (2022), Pleno (2022) and Studos (2022). As we keep incorporating other businesses into CBE (Companhia Brasileira de Educação e Sistemas de Ensino S.A., entity incorporating acquired businesses) we will be able to capture additional tax benefits and therefore further reduce our effective tax rate, currently at 19.4% for 6M21 (versus 29.2% for 6M20).

Intangible assets - net balances (R$ MM) 2Q21 2Q20 YoY 1Q21 QoQ Business Combination 2,374.1 1,683.7 41% 2,398.6 -1% Trademarks 443.0 337.8 31% 449.5 -1% Customer relationships 266.8 181.2 47% 275.3 -3% Educational system 216.4 215.9 0% 224.5 -4% Software 7.3 2.8 156% 7.9 -8% Educational platform 6.0 13.4 -56% 6.1 -3% Others¹ 15.9 15.8 0% 16.8 -6% Goodwill 1,418.7 916.8 55% 1,418.4 0% Operational 193.0 109.9 76% 177.0 9% Educational platform² 136.0 79.4 71% 130.2 4% Software 45.3 20.5 121% 34.8 30% Copyrights 11.7 9.9 19% 11.8 -1% Customer relationships 0.1 0.2 -34% 0.1 -12% TOTAL 2,567.1 1,793.7 43% 2,575.6 0%

Amortization of intangible assets (R$ MM) 2Q21 2Q20 YoY 1Q21 QoQ Business Combination (55.0 ) (17.6 ) 212 % (55.0 ) 0 % Trademarks (6.4 ) (4.6 ) 38 % (6.4 ) -1 % Customer relationships (8.5 ) (5.9 ) 44 % (8.5 ) 0 % Educational system (8.1 ) (6.5 ) 24 % (8.0 ) 1 % Software (0.6 ) (0.3 ) 119 % (0.6 ) -4 % Educational platform (0.2 ) 0.2 -180 % (0.2 ) 0 % Others¹ (1.2 ) (0.5 ) 118 % (1.1 ) 4 % Goodwill (30.1 ) - NA (30.1 ) 0 % Operational (20.6 ) (8.3 ) 149 % (18.6 ) 11 % Educational platform² (15.2 ) (5.5 ) 175 % (13.6 ) 11 % Software (3.4 ) (1.2 ) 177 % (2.9 ) 16 % Copyrights (2.1 ) (1.5 ) 36 % (2.0 ) 2 % Customer relationships (0.0 ) (0.0 ) 0 % (0.0 ) 0 % TOTAL (75.7 ) (25.9 ) 192 % (73.6 ) 3 %

1) Non-compete agreements and rights on contracts. 2) Includes content development in progress.

Amortization of intangible assets (R$ MM) Impacts

P&L Originates

tax

benefit Amortizations with tax benefit in 2Q21 Amortization Tax benefit Impact on net income Business Combination (46.3 ) 15.8 (30.6 ) Trademarks Yes Yes² (4.3 ) 1.5 (2.8 ) Customer relationships Yes Yes² (5.3 ) 1.8 (3.5 ) Educational system Yes Yes² (5.9 ) 2.0 (3.9 ) Educational platform Yes Yes² (0.2 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) Others¹ Yes Yes² (0.5 ) 0.2 (0.3 ) Goodwill No Yes² (30.1 ) 10.2 (19.9 ) Operational Yes Yes (20.6 ) 7.0 (13.6 ) TOTAL (66.9 ) 22.8 (44.2 )

1) Non-compete agreements and rights on contracts. 2) Amortizations are tax deductible only after the incorporation of the acquired business. In 2Q21, 22% of the balance of the intangible assets from business combinations generates tax benefits.

Amortization of intangible assets from business combination that generate tax benefit - schedule (R$ MM) Businesses with current tax benefit (already incorporated) Undefined¹ 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 + Trademarks 16.9 16.9 16.9 16.9 244.0 132.0 Customer relationships 21.6 20.5 20.5 20.5 74.4 121.7 Educational system 23.0 21.9 21.0 21.0 101.7 33.9 Software - - - - - 8.5 Educational platform 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 3.5 0.0 Others 1.3 1.2 1.1 0.9 - 0.0 9.1 Goodwill 120.5 120.5 120.5 114.6 341.2 631.4 Total 184.1 181.8 180.8 174.7 764.9 936.7 Maximum tax benefit 62.6 61.8 61.5 59.4 260.1 318.5

1) Businesses with future tax benefit (to be incorporated).

Arco’s cash and cash equivalent position (Sum of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial investment) of R$866 million is enough to meet the obligations for the year of R$633 million in debt and accounts payable to selling shareholders (Accounts payable to selling shareholders do not include acquisitions announced still pending anti-trust approval or acquisitions closed after June 30, 2021). Additionally, we are currently working on a credit line of approximately R$900 million at attractive conditions to finance the previously announced acquisition of COC and Dom Bosco Core learning systems from Pearson and refinance existing debt.

Despite early in the commercial cycle, we see a clear acceleration in the pace of organic growth versus 2020. Cross-sell initiatives continue to play an important role in our commercial strategy, representing at this point 85% of the supplemental intake for the 2022 school year. Additionally, cross-sell initiatives are now powered by the creation of a centralized supplemental business unit, ArcoPlus, which will enable synergies among solutions.

In 2021 Arco launched SAS Adapt, a version of our legacy brand SAS that allows for higher customization, provides more detailed information on students’ engagement and pedagogical gaps, creates higher connectivity among all content available in the platform, and enables more personalized tracks and flexible curriculum. Such product evolution increases our reach to schools that demand more customization possibilities, especially the premium segment, as it allows them to adapt their curriculum and plan pedagogical interventions to fulfill their students’ needs. The access to the premium segment will also be a great opportunity to further improve our solutions as we gather feedback from the best schools in the country. SAS Adapt was created using the best technology available, relying on features from Studos, the adaptive learning solution acquired in September 2020, and Eduqo, a LMS provider acquired in July 2021.

Aligned with our commitment to continuously evolve our solutions, Arco is in the process of creating a single technology backbone for all our solutions. A dedicated area was created to lead this project, ArcoTech, that will consolidate Arco’s features and services such as WPensar, Escola em Movimento, Studos and Eduqo, while gathering the best technological features of the platforms of each of our brands, allowing us to simplify our structure and become an even more agile and responsive company, enhancing our solutions, and delivering a better experience to our clients. Eduqo, acquired in July 2021, further improves the backbone of our platform​ as its solutions fit into every school routine, with the mission of providing a personalized learning experience and helping schools to acquire more students based on data intelligence.

On August 10, Arco released its first ESG report, an important step towards disclosure improvement and commitment to increase our impact in the Brazilian Education sector. Our materiality assessment confirmed the three main themes to be addresses in this first report: impact on education, the focus on people and strong and sustainable structure. The report can be downloaded at https://investor.arcoplatform.com/esg/.

Conference Call Information

Information related to COVID-19 pandemic

As of June 30, 2021, there was a total net impact of R$937 thousand on the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements related to the COVID-19 pandemic mainly related to: (i) additional expenses of R$ 1,102 thousand related to health care in food and emotional health programs to the Company’s employees, and (iv) savings on rent concessions, regarding leased buildings, that occurred as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, amounting R$165 thousand.

The Company assessed the existence of potential impairment indicators and the possible impacts on the key assumptions and projections caused by the pandemic on the recoverability of long-lived assets and concluded that there are no indications that demonstrate the need to recognize a provision for impairment of long-lived assets in the consolidated financial statements.

The future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on an ongoing basis is still uncertain, and the Company’s management team will continue to closely monitor and assess the potential impacts it may have on the Company’s business, its financial performance and position.

For full disclosure regarding the COVID-19 discussion, please refer to the June 30, 2021 condensed consolidated financial statements submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as pertains to Arco Platform Limited (the “Company”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance conditions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by statements herein involves substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward looking statements are made based on the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial conditions, result of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, and these statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Statements which herein address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “evaluate,” “expect,” “explore,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “view,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain customers; our ability to increase the price of our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; general market, political, economic, and business conditions in Brazil or abroad; and our financial targets which include revenue, share count and other IFRS measures, as well as non-IFRS financial measures including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Taxable Income Reconciliation and Free Cash Flow.

Forward-looking statements represent the Company management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included in filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Forms 20-F and 6-K. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://investor.arcoplatform.com/

Key Business Metrics

ACV Bookings: we define ACV Bookings as the revenue we would contractually expect to recognize from a partner school in each school year pursuant to the terms of our contract with such partner school, assuming no further additions or reductions in the number of enrolled students that will access our content at such partner school in such school year (we define “school year” for purposes of calculation of ACV Bookings as the twelve-month period starting in October of the previous year to September of the mentioned current year). We calculate ACV Bookings by multiplying the number of enrolled students at each partner school with the average ticket per student per year; the related number of enrolled students and average ticket per student per year are each calculated in accordance with the terms of each contract with the related partner school.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board—IASB, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow and Taxable Income Reconciliation which are non-GAAP financial measures.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as profit (loss) for the year (or period) plus/minus income taxes, plus/minus finance result, plus depreciation and amortization, plus/minus share of (profit) loss of equity-accounted investees, plus share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units), plus M&A expenses, plus non-recurring expenses and plus effects related to COVID-19 pandemic. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Revenue.

We calculate Adjusted Net Income as profit (loss) for the year (or period), plus share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units), plus amortization of intangible assets from business combinations (which refers to the amortization of the following intangible assets from business combinations: (i) rights on contracts, (ii) customer relationships, (iii) educational system, (iv) trademarks, (v) non-compete agreement (vi) software and (vii) educational platform resulting from acquisitions), plus/minus changes in fair value of derivative instruments (which refers to (i) changes in fair value of derivative instruments—finance income, and plus (ii) changes in fair value of derivative instruments—finance costs), plus/minus changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders, plus/minus share of (profit) loss of equity-accounted investees, plus/minus changes in current and deferred tax recognized in statements of income applied to all adjustments to net income, plus/minus foreign exchange gains/loss on cash and cash equivalents, plus interest expenses, net, plus M&A expenses, plus non-recurring expenses and plus effects related to COVID-19 pandemic. We calculate Adjusted Net Income Margin as Adjusted Net Income divided by Net Revenue.

We calculate Free Cash Flow as Net Cash Flows from Operating activities, less acquisition of property and equipment, less acquisition of intangible assets. We consider Free Cash Flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow our business.

We calculate Taxable Income Reconciliation as profit (loss) for the period adjusted for permanent and temporary additions and exclusions (for example, adjustments to provisions and amortizations in the period) and for all tax benefits that Arco is entitled to (for example, goodwill). The effective tax rate will be the current taxes for the period divided by the taxable income. In Brazil, taxes are charged based on the taxable income, not the accounting income, which means companies can have an accounting loss and a taxable profit. Additionally, Arco owns several companies and taxes are calculated individually.

We understand that, although Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow and Taxable Income Reconciliation are used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations as reported under IFRS. Additionally, our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin Free Cash Flow and Taxable Income Reconciliation may be different from the calculation used by other companies, including our competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, our measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.

Arco Platform Limited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position June 30, December 31, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2021 2020 Assets (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 314,692 424,410 Financial investments 550,936 712,645 Trade receivables 406,408 415,282 Inventories 86,410 74,076 Recoverable taxes 20,377 19,304 Related parties 4,421 9,970 Other assets 35,363 24,073 Total current assets 1,418,607 1,679,760 Non-current assets Deferred income tax 269,015 236,903 Recoverable taxes 1,122 1,121 Financial investments 27,618 10,349 Related parties 6,554 10,508 Other assets 31,044 22,239 Investments and interests in other entities 80,248 9,654 Property and equipment 26,222 26,087 Right-of-use assets 39,057 30,022 Intangible assets 2,567,100 2,549,637 Total non-current assets 3,047,980 2,896,520 Total assets 4,466,587 4,576,280

June 30, December 31, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2021 2020 Liabilities (unaudited) Current liabilities Trade payables 48,764 40,925 Labor and social obligations 96,711 85,069 Taxes and contributions payable 4,883 9,676 Income taxes payable 32,584 44,731 Advances from customers 43,387 23,080 Lease liabilities 16,622 12,742 Loans and financing 305,587 107,706 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 676,378 656,014 Other liabilities 4,781 331 Total current liabilities 1,229,697 980,274 Non-current liabilities Labor and social obligations 39,815 36,570 Lease liabilities 28,982 22,478 Loans and financing 3,142 203,413 Provision for legal proceedings 1,853 1,366 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 1,066,610 1,130,501 Other liabilities 772 794 Total non-current liabilities 1,141,174 1,395,122 Equity Share capital 11 11 Capital reserve 2,203,141 2,200,645 Treasury shares (107,936 ) - Share-based compensation reserve 89,297 80,817 Accumulated losses (88,797 ) (80,589 ) Total equity 2,095,716 2,200,884 Total liabilities and equity 4,466,587 4,576,280

Arco Platform Limited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Three months period ended

June 30, Six months period ended

June 30, (In thousands of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net revenue 256,301 234,864 587,973 496,443 Cost of sales (68,103 ) (43,120 ) (155,228 ) (110,340 ) Gross profit 188,198 191,744 432,745 386,103 Operating expenses: Selling expenses (118,727 ) (88,070 ) (238,385 ) (175,970 ) General and administrative expenses (61,988 ) (60,139 ) (136,294 ) (126,922 ) Other income (expense), net 975 347 2,500 759 Operating profit 8,458 43,882 60,566 83,970 Finance income 12,114 12,792 22,054 22,179 Finance costs (45,678 ) (30,752 ) (84,292 ) (69,091 ) Finance result (33,564 ) (17,960 ) (62,238 ) (46,912 ) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (1,728 ) (3,293 ) (2,751 ) (3,999 ) (Loss) profit before income taxes (26,834 ) 22,629 (4,423 ) 33,059 Income taxes - income (expense) Current (18,544 ) (22,435 ) (35,897 ) (54,623 ) Deferred 25,359 16,050 32,112 41,629 Total income taxes – income (expense) 6,815 (6,385 ) (3,785 ) (12,994 ) (Loss) net profit for the period (20,019 ) 16,244 (8,208 ) 20,065 Basic earnings per share – in Brazilian reais Class A (0.35 ) 0.30 (0.14 ) 0.37 Class B (0.35 ) 0.30 (0.14 ) 0.37 Diluted earnings per share – in Brazilian reais Class A (0.35 ) 0.29 (0.14 ) 0.36 Class B (0.35 ) 0.30 (0.14 ) 0.37 Weighted-average shares used to compute net (loss) profit per share: Basic 57,020 54,942 57,214 54,941 Diluted 57,307 55,335 57,501 55,334

Arco Platform Limited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three months period

ended June 30, Six months period

ended June 30, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities (Loss) profit before income taxes for the period (26,834 ) 22,629 (4,423 ) 33,059 Adjustments to reconcile (loss) profit before income taxes Depreciation and amortization 45,423 31,373 93,475 60,048 Inventory reserves 5,162 1,538 7,386 3,644 Allowance for doubtful accounts 6,610 6,386 10,499 12,554 Loss on sale/disposal of property and equipment and intangible assets disposed 2 780 135 1,452 Fair value change in financial instruments from acquisition interests - (913 ) - (859 ) Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders 2,677 294 489 6,894 Share of loss of equity-accounted investees 1,728 3,293 2,751 3,999 Share-based compensation plan 6,189 8,741 15,555 17,648 Accrued interest 5,216 5,733 8,905 6,975 Interest accretion on acquisition liability 26,643 16,711 54,024 36,977 Income non-cash equivalents (4,729 ) (3,617 ) (8,495 ) (5,656 ) Interest on lease liabilities 1,138 687 2,157 1,419 Provision for legal proceedings (857 ) 561 (211 ) 594 Provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units) 1,948 3,158 1,427 9,046 Foreign exchange income 3,813 922 4,092 180 Other financial cost/revenue, net (2,139 ) (1,038 ) (2,498 ) (1,038 ) 71,990 97,238 185,268 186,936 Changes in assets and liabilities Trade receivables 109,460 39,179 385 18,467 Inventories (15,545 ) (7,078 ) (11,967 ) (7,563 ) Recoverable taxes 2,944 (2,610 ) 2,467 (4,304 ) Other assets (4,524 ) (1,865 ) (8,455 ) (18,901 ) Trade payables (4,893 ) (16,353 ) 7,225 (3,715 ) Labor and social obligations 7,921 21,164 10,256 15,622 Taxes and contributions payable (2,279 ) (219 ) (5,083 ) (2,779 ) Advances from customers (53,798 ) (38,654 ) 19,985 10,826 Other liabilities 1,881 (924 ) 2,304 (982 ) Cash generated from operations 113,157 89,878 202,385 193,607 Income taxes paid (4,529 ) (6,477 ) (51,517 ) (64,020 ) Interest paid on lease liabilities (743 ) (285 ) (1,603 ) (710 ) Interest paid on accounts payable to selling shareholders (70 ) - (4,223 ) - Interest paid on loans and financing (4,378 ) - (7,945 ) - Payments for contingent consideration (332 ) - (332 ) (3,696 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 103,105 83,116 136,765 125,181 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (2,534 ) (1,665 ) (5,532 ) (4,042 ) Investments in unconsolidated entities (48,195 ) - (73,222 ) (12,675 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - - (15,217 ) - Payment of accounts payable to selling shareholders (92,836 ) - (92,836 ) - Acquisition of intangible assets (36,842 ) (22,421 ) (69,543 ) (39,480 ) Sale (purchase) of financial investments 97,818 60,774 152,935 (122,402 ) Net cash flows (used in) from investing activities (82,589 ) 36,688 (103,415 ) (178,599 )

Financing activities Purchase of treasury shares (56,711 ) - (109,737 ) - Payment of lease liabilities (2,964 ) (3,779 ) (6,354 ) (3,779 ) Payment to owners to acquire entity’s shares (949 ) (1,001 ) (19,442 ) (1,001 ) Loans and financing (1,743 ) 1,801 (3,443 ) 198,372 Net cash flows (used in) from financing activities (62,367 ) (2,979 ) (138,976 ) 193,592 Foreign exchange effects on cash and cash equivalents (3,813 ) (922 ) (4,092 ) (180 ) Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents (45,664 ) 115,903 (109,718 ) 139,994 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 360,356 72,991 424,410 48,900 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 314,692 188,894 314,692 188,894 Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents (45,664 ) 115,903 (109,718 ) 139,994

Arco Platform Limited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Three months period

ended June 30, Six months period

ended June 30, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (Loss) profit for the period (20,019 ) 16,244 (8,208 ) 20,065 (+/-) Income taxes (6,815 ) 6,385 3,785 12,994 (+/-) Finance result 33,564 17,960 62,238 46,912 (+) Depreciation and amortization 45,423 31,373 93,475 60,048 (+) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees 1,728 3,293 2,751 3,999 EBITDA 53,881 75,255 154,041 144,018 (+) Share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units). 9,324 15,480 21,048 31,440 (+) M&A expenses 3,853 2,427 7,850 3,991 (+) Non-recurring expenses 4,683 2,827 6,558 10,058 (+) Effects related to Covid-19 pandemic 523 4,591 1,152 7,993 Adjusted EBITDA 72,264 100,580 190,649 197,500 Net Revenue 256,301 234,864 587,973 496,443 EBITDA Margin 21.0 % 32.0 % 26.2 % 29.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 28.2 % 42.8 % 32.4 % 39.8 % Three months period

ended June 30, Six months period

ended June 30, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (Loss) profit for the period (20,019 ) 16,244 (8,208 ) 20,065 (+/-) Adjustments related to business combination 32,477 13,028 62,210 37,201 (+) Amortization of intangible assets from business combinations 24,890 18,252 49,752 36,235 (+/-) Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders 2,677 294 489 6,894 (+) Interest on acquisition of investments, net (linked to a fixed rate)¹ 9,545 7,557 14,452 16,256 (+) Interest on acquisition of investments, net (adjusted by fair value)² 17,098 8,921 39,572 20,240 (+/-) Tax effects (21,733 ) (21,996 ) (42,055 ) (42,424 ) (+) Share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units). 9,324 15,480 21,048 31,440 (+/-) Changes in fair value of derivative instruments - (913 ) - (859 ) (+) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees 1,728 3,293 2,751 3,999 (+/-) Foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 3,813 922 4,092 180 (+) M&A expenses 3,853 2,427 7,850 3,991 (+) Non-recurring expenses 4,683 2,827 6,558 10,058 (+) Effects related to Covid-19 pandemic 523 4,591 1,152 7,993 Adjusted Net Income 36,382 57,899 97,453 114,068 Net Revenue 256,301 234,864 587,973 496,443 Adjusted Net Income Margin 14.2 % 24.7 % 16.6 % 23.0 %

1) Refer to interest expenses on liabilities related to business combinations and investments in associates that are linked to a fixed rate (CDI or SELIC). 2) Refer to interest expense on liabilities related to business combinations and investments in associates that are adjusted by the fair value of the acquired business.

Three months period

ended June 30, Six months period

ended June 30, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash generated from operations 113,157 89,878 202,385 193,607 (-) Income tax paid (4,529 ) (6,477 ) (51,517 ) (64,020 ) (-) Interest paid on lease liabilities (743 ) (285 ) (1,603 ) (710 ) (-) Interest paid on investment acquisition (70 ) - (4,223 ) - (-) Interest paid on loans and financing (4,378 ) - (7,945 ) - (-) Payments for contingent consideration (332 ) - (332 ) (3,696 ) Cash Flow from Operating Activities 103,105 83,116 136,765 125,181 (-) Acquisition of property and equipment (2,534 ) (1,665 ) (5,532 ) (4,042 ) (-) Acquisition of intangible assets (36,842 ) (22,421 ) (69,543 ) (39,480 ) Free Cash Flow 63,729 59,030 61,690 81,659

Three months period

ended June 30, Six months period

ended June 30, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Taxable Income Reconciliation (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (Loss) profit before income taxes (26,834 ) 22,629 (4,423 ) 33,059 (+) Share-based compensation plan, RSU and provision for payroll taxes¹ 466 16,567 9,036 25,776 (+) Amortization of intangible assets from business combinations before incorporation¹ 4,859 25,025 9,760 39,549 (+/-) Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders¹ 21,765 15,765 39,411 32,883 (+/-) Share of loss of equity‑accounted investees (587 ) (1,120 ) (935 ) (1,360 ) (+) Net income from Arco Platform (Cayman) 8,151 4,649 13,800 5,279 (+) Fiscal loss without deferred 3,383 1,150 4,767 2,463 (+/-) Provisions booked in the period 8,854 13,288 13,327 24,598 (+) Tax loss carryforward 74,312 (12,493 ) 91,366 17,276 (+) Others 4,756 2,105 8,519 7,831 Taxable income 99,125 87,565 184,628 187,353 Current income tax under actual profit method (33,702 ) (29,773 ) (62,773 ) (63,700 ) % Tax rate under actual profit method 34.0 % 34.0 % 34.0 % 34.0 % (+) Effect of presumed profit benefit 2,774 4,368 3,266 4,929 Effective current income tax (30,928 ) (25,405 ) (59,507 ) (58,771 ) % Effective tax rate 31.2 % 29.0 % 32.2 % 31.4 % (+) Recognition of tax-deductible amortization of goodwill and added value² 11,097 923 21,935 1,845 (+/-) Other additions (exclusions) 1,287 2,047 1,675 2,303 Effective current income tax accounted for goodwill benefit (18,544 ) (22,435 ) (35,897 ) (54,623 ) % Effective tax rate accounting for goodwill benefit 18.7 % 25.6 % 19.4 % 29.2 %

1) Temporary differences between the carrying amount of an asset or liability in the balance sheet and its tax base that will yield amounts that can be deducted in the future when determining taxable profit or loss. 2) Added value refers to the fair value of intangible assets from business combinations.

