PowerSchool Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PowerSchool, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education, will release second quarter 2021 earnings after the close of regular market trading on September 9, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to access the call should register through the following link prior to the scheduled conference call time: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/8489/powerschool .... After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the time of the live call; however, to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering one day in advance or at a minimum, ten (10) minutes before the start of the call.