checkAd

Gladstone Land Acquires Citrus Groves in South Florida

Autor: Accesswire
19.08.2021, 22:15  |  30   |   |   

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced that it has acquired two lemon and orange groves, totaling 617 acres in South Florida for approximately $5.2 million. …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced that it has acquired two lemon and orange groves, totaling 617 acres in South Florida for approximately $5.2 million. In connection with the acquisition, Gladstone Land entered into a 12-year leaseback agreement with the seller.

"We are excited to acquire our first groves in Florida, a state with a long and celebrated citrus history. These groves produce lemons and oranges sold into the juice and fresh markets. Our tenant, the seller, has been very proactive managing the health and production of these groves, and we believe they are well-positioned for the future," said Bill Frisbie, Executive Vice President of Gladstone Land.

"These two properties are ideal for our growing portfolio of farms producing healthy fruits and vegetables," said David Gladstone, President and CEO of Gladstone Land. "We are continuing to target the highest quality farms with secure sources of water. However, our greatest strength is that the growers we partner with are dedicated to cultivating the best produce and preserving resources."

About Gladstone Land Corporation:

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 157 farms, comprised of over 106,000 acres in 14 different states and over 20,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at approximately $1.3 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years and harvested annually. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. The Company pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 102 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 23 times over the prior 26 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0451 per month, or $0.5412 per year. Additional information, including detailed information about ach of the Company's farms, can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gladstone Land Acquires Citrus Groves in South Florida MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced that it has acquired two lemon and orange groves, totaling 617 acres in South Florida for approximately $5.2 million. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Receives Conditional Approval of Windular Acquisition & Resumes ...
NexgenRx Announces Financial Results for Q2 2021 With Continued Growth in Revenues and Adjusted ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces The Appointment of Aydin Kilic as President and Chief Operating Officer
Can B Corp. Reports 96% Revenue Growth for Its Second Quarter 2021
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Reconnaissance Exploration on South Rim Gold Project, Central ...
NLS Pharmaceutics Announces Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application Covering its ...
Spike in COVID-19 Cases at Gold Resource Corporation’s Don David Gold Mine Necessitates Temporary ...
Gungnir Hits Massive Sulphides at Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Notice of Half-Year 2021 Financial Results
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Titel
Management Update
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
META Announces Second Quarter and H1 2021 Results
Naked Brand Group Announces Virtual Format Change for 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units