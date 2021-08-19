NIKE, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings and Conference Call

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at approximately 1:15 p.m. PT, following the close of regular stock market trading hours. Following the news release, NIKE management will host a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at http://investors.nike.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location through 9:00 p.m. PT, October 7, 2021.