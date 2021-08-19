SAIC Appoints Catherine Hernandez-Blades as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC ) today announced that Catherine Hernandez-Blades has joined the company as senior vice president of marketing and communications. In this role, Hernandez-Blades will be responsible for strategy and execution for all of SAIC’s marketing; internal and external communications; public relations; environmental, social and governance (ESG); and change management functions.

Hernandez-Blades will report to Michelle O’Hara, SAIC’s executive vice president and chief human resources officer.

Hernandez-Blades has more than 25 years of professional experience, including nearly a decade in the executive ranks of Fortune 500 companies. Prior to her position at SAIC, Hernandez-Blades most recently worked as the chief ESG officer and chief communications officer for Aflac. She also previously held marketing and communications leadership roles at electronics company Flextronics (now Flex), Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

“Catherine brings to SAIC a wealth of skills and experience as a leader in marketing and communications for leading companies,” said O’Hara. “The accolades she has earned over decades of work speak to her expertise and dedication to helping those companies serve their customers as well as promoting goals related to corporate social responsibility. We look forward to leveraging her expertise to help us in building a strong linkage between SAIC’s culture, people and brand, all of which are critical enablers to our business strategy and growth.”

Among Hernandez-Blades’ extensive achievements, she is an Emmy winner, PR News Hall of Famer, and has been recognized by Forbes, PRWeek, and at Davos and Cannes. She was named to the Latino Leaders’ Latina 100 in 2020 as well as the 2019 Latina Style Corporate Executive of the Year. She has also served as board chair for Operation Homefront, an organization that supports military families and one of SAIC’s longtime philanthropic partners.

