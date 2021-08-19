Americold Realty Trust Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a dividend of $0.22 per share for the third quarter of 2021, payable to holders of the Company’s common shares. The dividend will be payable in cash on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021.

