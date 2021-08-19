checkAd

Parsons Awarded Three-Year, $39 Million Contract by Lusail Real Estate Development Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 22:15  |  20   |   |   

CENTREVILLE, Va., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was selected by Lusail Real Estate Development Company (LREDC) to provide project management, construction management and site supervision consultancy services for infrastructure, utilities, and landscape projects in Lusail City through a $39 million, three-year contract.

“Parsons is honored to be selected by the Lusail Real Estate Development Company for this new assignment,” said Pierre Santoni, president, Middle East and Africa for Parsons. “For more than a decade, we have worked diligently to deliver results in our Lusail City programs. This award recognizes those results and marks our opportunity to continue creating the future alongside LREDC.”

Lusail City is the largest development currently being undertaken in Qatar. It will be a sustainable city combining more than 38 square kilometers of land and water, including five exclusive islands and 24 multipurpose districts. Extending 23 kilometers north of the Doha city center, it will be Qatar’s first and largest smart sustainable city. Designed to be a self-sufficient city, Lusail embodies Qatar’s National Vision 2030, with both the local and international communities in mind.

This award highlights the team’s continued involvement in infrastructure, building, and landscaping PM/CM/CS services. Parsons has been providing PM/CM services to Lusail City since 2006.

To learn more about Parsons’ work in the Middle East, please visit, Parsons.com/MEA.

About Parsons:
Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

