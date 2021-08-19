RPT Realty Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 earnings press release after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM (ET) to discuss its financial and operating results.



A live webcast will be available online on the Company’s website at investors.rptrealty.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 or (201) 493-6725 for international callers. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through Thursday, November 11, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers and entering passcode 13722505. A webcast replay will also be archived on the Company’s web site for twelve months.