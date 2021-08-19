RPT Realty Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

checkAd

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 earnings press release after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM (ET) to discuss its financial and operating results.

A live webcast will be available online on the Company’s website at investors.rptrealty.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 or (201) 493-6725 for international callers. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through Thursday, November 11, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers and entering passcode 13722505. A webcast replay will also be archived on the Company’s web site for twelve months.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of June 30, 2021, the Company's property portfolio consisted of 50 multi-tenant shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture), 15 net lease retail properties (all of which are owned through a separate joint venture) and 13 net lease retail properties that were held for sale by the Company (the “aggregate portfolio”) which together represent 12.6 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”). As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 92.5% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

Contact Information

Vin Chao
Senior Vice President - Finance
vchao@rptrealty.com
(212) 221-1752





Disclaimer

