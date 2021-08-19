Quanex Building Products Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, TEXAS, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced plans to release its third quarter 2021 results on Thursday, September 2, 2021 after trading closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. Investors may participate in the conference call via telephone by dialing (877) 388-2139 for domestic callers or (541) 797-2983 for international callers, in both cases using conference passcode 6642169, and asking for the Quanex call a few minutes prior to the start time.