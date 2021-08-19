checkAd

Sorrento Announces Its Lead Protein-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate – DYAI-100 – Elicits Strong Neutralizing Immune Responses in Vaccinated Animals Against SARS-CoV-2 and Multiple Major Variants of Concern

  • Immunization with a protein-based immunogen, DYAI-100, a receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2, resulted in potent B cell immunity in preclinical studies, with strong serological recognition of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and major variants of concern (Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta; “VOCs”).
  • The sera of vaccinated mice demonstrated potent neutralization of viral infection by the original SARS-COV-2 and major VoCs, such as Beta and Delta, and to a lesser extent Gamma in vitro in a live virus challenge Vero-E6 cell model.
  • Sorrento and its collaboration partner, Dyadic International, Inc., are working together to complete the IND-enabling studies for IND submission for human vaccination trials globally.
  • A MultiValent RBD-based vaccine utilizing the RBDs from SARS-CoV-2 and its major VoCs is in development to potentially serve as a universal vaccine and potentially as a universal booster for other COVID-19 vaccines.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento"), a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain and COVID-19, released today a preprint publication, which is accessible at: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.17.456704v1.full.pdf. The publication details preclinical vaccination studies of a new to-be-licensed and developed protein-based COVID-19 vaccination candidate, DYAI-100. The new RBD-based COVID-19 vaccination candidate demonstrated in preclinical studies the potential to elicit potent neutralizing B-cell immune responses against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and its emerging variants, including Beta and Delta.

The generation of a protein-based vaccination candidate that provides protection against the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and emerging VoCs has proved to be challenging. The publication reports the protective neutralizing activities of the sera of vaccinated animals against a broad spectrum of SARS-CoV-2 virus and its major VoCs by immunization with recombinant Spike protein receptor binding domain (RBD) administered in conjunction with aluminum-phosphate adjuvant intramuscularly. Immunizing mice with RBD protein vaccine with simple aluminum-phosphate adjuvant led to the production of IgG antibodies recognizing the Spike protein of the prototype SARS-CoV-2 as well as the VoCs, such as Alpha (“United Kingdom”), Beta (“South Africa”), Gamma (“Brazil/Japan”), and Delta (“India”). RBD protein immunization induced to the activation of a Th1 polarization of CD4 positive T cells. Furthermore, RBD protein immunization produced IgG antibodies in vivo, which exerted high neutralizing activity against live SARS-CoV-2 and the highly transmissible VoCs, Beta and Delta, as well as Gamma to a lesser extent. Thus, DYAI-100 represents a promising COVID-19 vaccination candidate against COVID-19 that may potentially offer broad protective range against emerging VOCs of SARS-CoV-2 virus.

