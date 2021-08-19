checkAd

Ingredion Names Catherine Suever to Board of Directors

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage manufacturing industry, today announced the appointment of Catherine Suever to its board of directors, effective August 17.

“Catherine is an accomplished executive who brings more than 35 years of strategic, global financial experience and proven leadership to our board,” said Jim Zallie, Ingredion’s president and chief executive officer. “Her deep understanding of business and financial operations and board experience will strengthen our board’s decision making as we work to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

"On behalf of the board of directors, I am delighted to welcome Catherine to the board,” said Gregory Kenny, Ingredion’s chairperson of the Board. “Catherine had a distinguished career both in finance and accounting as well as business unit management in a complex global manufacturing environment. This experience is an excellent complement to our board's existing capabilities.”

Suever joined Parker-Hannifin Corporation, a NYSE-listed global leader in motion and control technologies in 1987 and was named executive vice president – finance and administration and chief financial officer in 2017. During her 33 year career at Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Suever held finance positions of increasing responsibility within the organization. Prior to Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Suever worked at PwC.

Suever currently serves as a director of Hexcel Corporation, a NYSE-listed global leader in advanced composites technology. Suever is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Suever served on the board of trustees for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Ohio Chapter and was previously a member of the Council of the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity & Innovation (MAPI) and the Financial Executives International (FEI).

Suever holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, magna cum laude, from the University of Dayton.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2020 annual net sales of $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion’s Idea Labs innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS:
 Investors: Tiffany Willis, 708-551-2592
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602





