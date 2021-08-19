checkAd

Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 22:26  |  22   |   |   

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of common stock to be paid on October 14, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 16, 2021.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with 446 facilities and roughly 47,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

