Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Participate in Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference on August 24-25, 2021

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W") (NYSE: BW) has been invited to participate in the Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference, which is being held virtually on August 24-25, 2021.

Kenneth Young, B&W’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Louis Salamone, B&W’s Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email CorporateAccess@seaportrp.com.