Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Participate in Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference on August 24-25, 2021

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W") (NYSE: BW) has been invited to participate in the Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference, which is being held virtually on August 24-25, 2021.

Kenneth Young, B&W’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Louis Salamone, B&W’s Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email CorporateAccess@seaportrp.com.

About the Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference

Seaport’s 10th Annual Summer Investor Conference features 100+ management teams from a wide range of verticals with an average market cap of $10.5 billion. The event is expected to include more than 250 institutional investors participating in one-on-one, small group, and fireside chat meetings throughout the conference.

About B&W Enterprises

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

