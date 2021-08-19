Good Works II Acquisition Corp. Announces Upcoming Automatic Unit Separation

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GWIIU) (the “Company”) announced today that, on August 23, 2021, the Company’s units will no longer trade, and that the Company’s common stock and redeemable warrants, which together comprise the units will commence trading separately. The common stock and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade with the ticker symbols “GWII” and “GWIIW”, respectively. This is a mandatory and automatic separation, and no action is required by the holders of units.

Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. In the separation, unit owners will receive the number of shares of common stock underlying their units and the number of redeemable warrants underlying such units; however, no fractional warrants will be issued. Any holder of units whose ownership includes a fractional number of underlying warrants, will be issued a number of warrants that is rounded down to the nearest whole number. Accordingly, any owner of units that does not own a multiple of two units will lose one-half of a warrant upon separation.