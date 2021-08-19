checkAd

Cable One Provides Update on Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 22:30  |  45   |   |   

On May 21, 2021, Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable One”) held its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The Company’s Amended and Restated By-laws (the “By-laws”) provide for majority voting in uncontested director elections, and any incumbent director who does not receive a majority of the votes cast must submit an offer to resign from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) no later than two weeks after the Company certifies the voting results. As previously disclosed, at the Annual Meeting, Thomas S. Gayner received less than a majority of the votes cast and, as a result, Mr. Gayner submitted to the Company an offer to resign from the Board in accordance with the By-laws.

The voting results at the Annual Meeting with respect to Mr. Gayner were apparently primarily due to the “overboarding” policies of certain institutional investors and third-party corporate governance firms that set limits on the number of public company boards of directors on which a nominee for director may serve, and often include more stringent requirements for nominees serving as a chief executive officer of a public company. These “overboarding” policies are general policies that various institutional investors and corporate governance firms apply to all public companies, often without regard to individual circumstances. In addition to serving as a member of the Board, Mr. Gayner currently serves on the boards of Colfax Corporation, Graham Holdings Company (Cable One’s parent company prior to the Company’s July 2015 spin-off), The Davis Series Mutual Funds and Markel Corporation (“Markel”). Mr. Gayner is also the co-chief executive officer of Markel. In considering Mr. Gayner’s offer to resign from the Board, the Board was to determine, under the majority voting policy as provided under the By-laws, and based on the individual circumstances of the Company and Mr. Gayner, whether Mr. Gayner may or may not be capable of adequately fulfilling his responsibilities to the Board and the Company’s stockholders, notwithstanding his commitments to other companies.

In accordance with the Company’s majority voting policy as provided under the By-laws, the Board considered Mr. Gayner’s offer to resign from the Board and determined that it was in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders to reject Mr. Gayner’s resignation offer, subject to Mr. Gayner reducing the number of public company boards on which he serves by one prior to March 31, 2022 (and in the event Mr. Gayner does not so reduce the number of public company boards on which he serves by such date his offer to resign will be deemed accepted by the Board). Mr. Gayner did not participate in the Board’s review of, or determination with respect to, his tendered resignation offer.

