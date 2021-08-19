checkAd

Constellation Brands to Present Virtually at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 8, 2021

VICTOR, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that Garth Hankinson, chief financial officer, will present virtually at the 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The presentation is scheduled to begin at noon ET and is expected to cover the company’s strategic business initiatives, financial metrics, operating performance, as well as outlook for the future.

A live, listen-only webcast of the virtual presentation will be available on the company’s website, which can be accessed at www.cbrands.com, under the Investors/Events & Presentations section. When the presentation begins, financial information discussed in the presentation, and a reconciliation of reported (GAAP) financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company’s website under Investors and by selecting Reporting. For anyone unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website through the close of business on October 8, 2021.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It’s what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, and our high-quality premium wine and spirits brands, including the Robert Mondavi Brand Family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner Brand Family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.

But we won’t stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what’s Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Mike McGrew 773-251-4934 / michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / amy.martin@cbrands.com 		Patty Yahn-Urlaub 585-678-7483 / patty.yahn-urlaub@cbrands.com
Marisa Pepelea 312-741-2316 / marisa.pepelea@cbrands.com

