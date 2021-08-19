checkAd

Acquisition of Subordinate Voting Shares of OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kameen Limited ("Kameen") announced today that it has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 in connection with the closing of the previously announced qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") of OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (formerly Evermount Ventures Inc.) ("OOOOO Entertainment Commerce").

Pursuant to the Transaction, among other things, in exchange for its ordinary shares in Video Commerce Group Limited, Kameen received an aggregate of 8,477,058 subordinate voting shares of OOOOO Entertainment Commerce (the "Subordinate Voting Shares"), representing 13.8% of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares. Prior to the Transaction, Kameen did not hold any Subordinate Voting Shares or other securities of OOOOO Entertainment Commerce. The Subordinate Voting Shares provide the holder thereof with one (1) vote per share. The 8,477,058 Subordinate Voting Shares held by Kameen represent 10.8% of the issued and outstanding voting shares of OOOOO Entertainment Commerce and 5.7% of the voting power.

While Kameen currently has no plans or intentions with respect to the Subordinate Voting Shares held, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of OOOOO Entertainment Commerce's securities, OOOOO Entertainment Commerce's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, Kameen may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the Subordinate Voting Shares or other securities of OOOOO Entertainment Commerce.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Kameen will be available under OOOOO Entertainment Commerce's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Issuer's head office is located at c/o 1000 – 925 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3L2.

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of an early warning report filed by Kameen in connection with such requirements is available under the Issuer's profile at www.sedar.com. Please refer to such report for further information regarding the transaction described in this press release.

Kameen Limited
PO Box 957 Offshore Incorporations Centre
Road Town, Tortola
British Virgin Islands

Tom Judge, Chief Operating Officer  Investor Relations
+1 604.265.0771 +1 416.842.9003
tom@ooooo.com 
 investors@ooooo.com




