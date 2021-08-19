Wabash National Corporation Announces $150 Million Increase to Stock Repurchase Program

Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer, said, “Since 2015, we have returned approximately $360 million to our stockholders through discretionary repurchase authorizations. This is the largest stock repurchase authorization in the company’s history and reflects the level of confidence we have in our strategic plan, our ability to deliver future results and our strong financial foundation. Going forward, our strategy is to balance targeted organic and strategic growth investments with returning cash to shareholders all while maintaining healthy liquidity levels.”

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional $150 million of its common stock through August 2024, representing approximately 20 percent of the company’s current market capitalization. This is an increase to the existing repurchase program approved in November 2018, of which approximately $1 million was available as of August 19, 2021.

Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or in private transactions at times and in amounts determined by the company. The company, at its sole discretion, may limit or terminate the stock repurchase program at any time based on market conditions, liquidity needs or other factors. The program is intended to enhance stockholder value by reducing the overall number of outstanding shares, including by offsetting dilution resulting from stock-based compensation programs.

