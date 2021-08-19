Cerner Announces Appointment of David Feinberg, M.D. as President and Chief Executive Officer

﻿﻿KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed David Feinberg, M.D., MBA, as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2021. He succeeds Brent Shafer, who previously announced his decision to transition from chairman and CEO. Dr. Feinberg will serve as a member of the Board of Directors. Cerner’s current President, Donald Trigg, will leave Cerner. Cerner’s Board of Directors also announced that it will separate the roles of chairman and Chief Executive Officer and has appointed William Zollars as independent chairman, also effective October 1, 2021.

Dr. Feinberg, 59, has served in numerous senior leadership roles during his more than 25-year career in healthcare, and joins Cerner from Google. Since 2019, Dr. Feinberg was the Vice President of Google Health, where he led Google’s worldwide health efforts, bringing together groups from across Google and Alphabet that used artificial intelligence, product expertise and hardware to tackle some of healthcare’s biggest challenges, and was responsible for organizing and innovating Google's various healthcare initiatives. Prior to Google, he served as President and CEO of Geisinger Health—a physician-led health system, and one of the nation’s most innovative health services organizations. At Geisinger, Dr. Feinberg led an operational turnaround, and pushed the use of new platforms and tools, including an IT system called a Unified Data Architecture that allowed the company to integrate big data into existing data analytics and management systems. During his Geisinger tenure, Dr. Feinberg also introduced programs and services to put a greater focus on precision medicine and better patient care. Prior to Geisinger, Dr. Feinberg worked at UCLA for more than 20 years and served in a number of leadership roles, including President, CEO and Associate Vice Chancellor of UCLA Health Sciences, Vice Chancellor and CEO for the UCLA Hospital System, and CEO of UCLA’s Ronald Reagan Medical Center. Throughout his career, Dr. Feinberg has been driven by a passion to leverage technology to better-enable providers to deliver the very best clinical care.