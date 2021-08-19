checkAd

Cerner Announces Appointment of David Feinberg, M.D. as President and Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 22:30  |  58   |   |   

Highly Accomplished Visionary with Proven Track Record of Leading Healthcare Businesses

Cerner Board Separates Chairman and CEO Roles and Names William Zollars Chairman of Board of Directors

﻿﻿KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed David Feinberg, M.D., MBA, as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2021. He succeeds Brent Shafer, who previously announced his decision to transition from chairman and CEO. Dr. Feinberg will serve as a member of the Board of Directors. Cerner’s current President, Donald Trigg, will leave Cerner. Cerner’s Board of Directors also announced that it will separate the roles of chairman and Chief Executive Officer and has appointed William Zollars as independent chairman, also effective October 1, 2021.

Dr. Feinberg, 59, has served in numerous senior leadership roles during his more than 25-year career in healthcare, and joins Cerner from Google. Since 2019, Dr. Feinberg was the Vice President of Google Health, where he led Google’s worldwide health efforts, bringing together groups from across Google and Alphabet that used artificial intelligence, product expertise and hardware to tackle some of healthcare’s biggest challenges, and was responsible for organizing and innovating Google's various healthcare initiatives. Prior to Google, he served as President and CEO of Geisinger Health—a physician-led health system, and one of the nation’s most innovative health services organizations. At Geisinger, Dr. Feinberg led an operational turnaround, and pushed the use of new platforms and tools, including an IT system called a Unified Data Architecture that allowed the company to integrate big data into existing data analytics and management systems. During his Geisinger tenure, Dr. Feinberg also introduced programs and services to put a greater focus on precision medicine and better patient care. Prior to Geisinger, Dr. Feinberg worked at UCLA for more than 20 years and served in a number of leadership roles, including President, CEO and Associate Vice Chancellor of UCLA Health Sciences, Vice Chancellor and CEO for the UCLA Hospital System, and CEO of UCLA’s Ronald Reagan Medical Center. Throughout his career, Dr. Feinberg has been driven by a passion to leverage technology to better-enable providers to deliver the very best clinical care.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cerner Announces Appointment of David Feinberg, M.D. as President and Chief Executive Officer Highly Accomplished Visionary with Proven Track Record of Leading Healthcare Businesses Cerner Board Separates Chairman and CEO Roles and Names William Zollars Chairman of Board of Directors ﻿﻿KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
A strong first six months
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Copperstone Resources AB interim report January - June 2021
Amryt Issues Ordinary Shares and Total Voting Rights
JOYY Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board