checkAd

SIKA TO DIVEST EUROPEAN INDUSTRIAL COATINGS BUSINESS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 22:30  |  52   |   |   

SIKA TO DIVEST EUROPEAN INDUSTRIAL COATINGS BUSINESS

Sika has agreed to sell its European industrial coatings business, based in Germany, to The Sherwin-Williams Company, the US-based global leader in paints and coatings. In 2020, the business segment generated sales of approximately CHF 75 million. The transaction is expected to close in the beginning of 2022.

Sika has taken the strategic decision to divest its European industrial coatings business. The business offers a wide portfolio of innovative products and solutions primarily sold to specialized customer groups such as steel construction companies or anticorrosion experts. These customer segments provide little synergy potential on a Group-wide level and the business has remained a specialized niche within the Sika Group. The transaction includes the European industrial coatings business with the main location and manufacturing facility in Vaihingen, Germany. The product range encompasses anticorrosive and fire protection coatings which are mainly sold in Germany, Switzerland, Poland, and Austria.

With Sherwin-Williams, Sika is convinced to have found the right long-term owner for the European industrial coatings business. Industrial coatings is a core competence for Sherwin-Williams and the acquired business an important strategic opportunity to drive growth and support the expansion of its market position in Europe.

Ivo Schädler, Regional Manager EMEA: “It is of great importance for Sika to have found a good strategic owner for the European industrial coatings business that will continue to invest in the further development of its people and products. Customers can continue to rely on the availability of high-quality products and technical support in the future. Sherwin-Williams is a strong, growing company with the strategic focus on coatings and paints. Within this organization, the industrial coatings business along with its employees will be in an ideal position to develop and grow to their full potential.” 

CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SIKA TO DIVEST EUROPEAN INDUSTRIAL COATINGS BUSINESS SIKA TO DIVEST EUROPEAN INDUSTRIAL COATINGS BUSINESS Sika has agreed to sell its European industrial coatings business, based in Germany, to The Sherwin-Williams Company, the US-based global leader in paints and coatings. In 2020, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
A strong first six months
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Copperstone Resources AB interim report January - June 2021
Amryt Issues Ordinary Shares and Total Voting Rights
JOYY Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board