checkAd

Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend and Recommencement of Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 22:37  |  45   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on September 17, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates will be at the discretion of the Board based on a number of factors, including restrictions under the Company’s revolving credit facility, business conditions, the Company’s financial performance, and other considerations.

In addition, the Board of Directors has reinstated the Company’s previously suspended share repurchase program. As of August 19, 2021, total remaining capacity under outstanding repurchase authorizations is approximately $650.4 million. Such purchases may be made in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, with the level and timing of activity being at the discretion of the Company’s management subject to restrictions under the Company’s revolving credit facility, market conditions, stock price, other investment priorities, and other factors. These share repurchase authorizations have no expiration date. The Company had previously announced the suspension of the common stock share repurchase program in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through more than 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

Carter's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend and Recommencement of Share Repurchase Program The Board of Directors of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on September 17, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021. Future declarations of quarterly …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
PharmaCyte Biotech Announces $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expanded Dental Care Line with a New Product for Professional Care ...
CytoDyn Provides Update on Rosenbaum/Patterson Group Litigation
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
David Droga Named CEO & Creative Chairman of Accenture Interactive
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Tilray Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to September 10, 2021
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.07.21Carter’s, Inc. Issues Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21Carter’s, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Carter’s, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on Friday, July 30, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten