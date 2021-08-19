Sika Sells European Industrial Coatings Business to Sherwin-Williams Autor: PLX AI | 19.08.2021, 22:32 | 46 | 0 | 0 19.08.2021, 22:32 | (PLX AI) – Sika has agreed to sell its European industrial coatings business, based in Germany, to The Sherwin-Williams Company. In 2020, the business segment generated sales of approximately CHF 75 millionThe transaction is expected to close in the … (PLX AI) – Sika has agreed to sell its European industrial coatings business, based in Germany, to The Sherwin-Williams Company. In 2020, the business segment generated sales of approximately CHF 75 millionThe transaction is expected to close in the … (PLX AI) – Sika has agreed to sell its European industrial coatings business, based in Germany, to The Sherwin-Williams Company.

In 2020, the business segment generated sales of approximately CHF 75 million

The transaction is expected to close in the beginning of 2022

The business primarily sold to specialized customer groups such as steel construction companies or anticorrosion experts

The business primarily sold to specialized customer groups such as steel construction companies or anticorrosion experts

These customer segments provide little synergy potential on a Group-wide level and the business remained a specialized niche within the Sika Group



