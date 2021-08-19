Sika Sells European Industrial Coatings Business to Sherwin-Williams
- (PLX AI) – Sika has agreed to sell its European industrial coatings business, based in Germany, to The Sherwin-Williams Company.
- In 2020, the business segment generated sales of approximately CHF 75 million
- The transaction is expected to close in the beginning of 2022
- The business primarily sold to specialized customer groups such as steel construction companies or anticorrosion experts
- These customer segments provide little synergy potential on a Group-wide level and the business remained a specialized niche within the Sika Group
