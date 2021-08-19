Illinois American Water Acquires Village of Livingston Water and Wastewater Systems

The Village of Livingston voted in favor of the sale in June 2020. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) recently approved the sale for $550,000. The sale was completed today.

Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner today announced the Company’s acquisition of the Village of Livingston water and wastewater systems. The purchase adds approximately 375 water and 352 wastewater customers to the company’s southern Illinois service area.

“Our team is excited to serve the Village of Livingston and further expand our footprint in Madison County,” said Ladner. “We have a long history of providing high-quality, reliable service to our customers and we look forward to playing a vital role in Livingston.”

Village of Livingston Mayor Richard Kovaly said, “The sale of the water and wastewater systems to Illinois American Water will allow the Village to focus on other priorities. The Village will also benefit from future capital investments made by Illinois American Water, which will be completed at a much quicker pace than a community of our size could manage.”

Illinois American Water plans to invest approximately $3.3 million in the first five years of ownership to upgrade the Village of Livingston water and wastewater systems. Work will include replacing fire hydrants, outdoor water meters, and water main. A new water tank will also be constructed. Upgrades to security and monitoring equipment are also planned.

Ethan Steinacher, operations manager for Illinois American Water, said, “We are excited to serve Livingston and will partner closely with Village leaders to support the community’s success. We appreciate the trust and confidence placed in our team.”

New customers will receive an Illinois American Water welcome packet in the mail. This packet includes information about online account management, billing and more.

To learn more about Illinois American Water and hear testimonials from communities the company has partnered, please visit the Doing Business with Us page under About Us at www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

