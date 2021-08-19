checkAd

Cornerstone Building Brands Appoints Judith Reinsdorf to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 22:46  |  30   |   |   

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, announced today that Judith Reinsdorf has been appointed as an independent member of its board of directors, effective August 19, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005774/en/

Judith Reinsdorf, appointed an independent member of Cornerstone Building Brands Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Judith Reinsdorf, appointed an independent member of Cornerstone Building Brands Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Reinsdorf has extensive experience in executive roles across multiple industries. She most recently served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Johnson Controls International, a global leader in building products and technology and integrated solutions, from September 2016 to November 2017, following its merger with Tyco International, where she served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel from March 2007 until September 2016.

“Judy is an accomplished executive who has led global teams and cross-functional projects in complex, multinational companies and diverse industries,” said Cornerstone Building Brands Chairman and CEO James S. Metcalf. “Her expertise in M&A, strategy, legal, compensation and human capital matters will complement our Board and serve Cornerstone Building Brands well as we focus on growing in large, deep markets to fuel growth and value creation.”

Ms. Reinsdorf will serve on the compensation committee and the affiliate transactions committee of the Cornerstone Building Brands board of directors. Judy previously served on the board of directors of Alexion Pharmaceuticals until the acquisition by AstraZeneca in 2021 and Dun & Bradstreet from 2013 until 2019 when it was taken private. She chaired the Nominating and Governance Committees at both companies.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair and remodel markets. Our market leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are deeply embedded in our culture, and we are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

Cornerstone Building Brands Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cornerstone Building Brands Appoints Judith Reinsdorf to Board of Directors Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, announced today that Judith Reinsdorf has been appointed as an independent member of its board of directors, effective August 19, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
PharmaCyte Biotech Announces $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expanded Dental Care Line with a New Product for Professional Care ...
CytoDyn Provides Update on Rosenbaum/Patterson Group Litigation
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
David Droga Named CEO & Creative Chairman of Accenture Interactive
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Tilray Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to September 10, 2021
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21Janus International Announces Closing of Acquisition of Building Components Manufacturer DBCI
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Cornerstone Building Brands Completes Divestiture of Its Roll-up Sheet Door Business for $168 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Cornerstone Building Brands Highlights Recent Business Performance at Barclays Building & Building Products Virtual Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Cornerstone Building Brands Completes Divestiture of its Insulated Metal Panels Business for $1 Billion, Accelerates Long-term Value Creation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Cornerstone Building Brands Announces CEO Retirement and Transition Plan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Cornerstone Building Brands Reports Strong Second-Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Cornerstone Building Brands to Participate in the Barclays Building & Building Products Virtual Conference on August 10 & 11, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Cornerstone Building Brands to Acquire Cascade Windows, Deepens Residential Product Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Cornerstone Building Brands Announces Divestiture of its Roll-up Sheet Door Business for $168 Million, Unlocks Immediate Shareholder Value
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Janus International Agrees to Acquire Building Components Manufacturer DBCI
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten