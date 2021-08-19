Theralase Announces Leadership Transition

Effective August 23, 2021, John Trikola will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer (“ COO ”) and Interim CEO for the Company. John brings over 25 years of technology experience working with companies ranging from startups to global Fortune 500 companies. Most recently, John was the president of Gardner Ross Corp., where he provided turnaround and restructuring engagements to various companies in the technology, manufacturing, and retail sectors.

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theralase Technologies Inc. (“ Theralase ” or the “ Company ”) ( TSXV: TLT ) ( OTCQB: TLTFF ), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds (“ PDC ”) and associated drug formulations, announced today the departure of its Chief Executive Officer (“ CEO ”), Shawn Shirazi effective August 20, 2021.

In addition to his senior management roles, John currently serves as a Board Director for Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care and has served on the Board of Directors and as Chair of the Fundraising Committee for The Sandbox Project, the Board of Directors and Governance Committee for the Lougheed House Conservation Society and as a Mentor and Advisory for the Startup Community at Innovate Calgary's Alberta Deal Generator.

John stated, “I am honored to join Theralase as the COO and Interim CEO. I have developed a deep appreciation for what makes Theralase so special and I believe the Company has tremendous opportunities in front of it to capitalize on the innovation and technological advancements that the Company has demonstrated to date. I look forward to working with all stakeholders to enhance the buyer experience and provide additional capabilities that will help health care practitioners sustain and grow their businesses. I will focus on continuing to evolve the Company's strategy while delivering on Theralase's commitment to maximizing long-term shareholder value.”

Matthew Perraton, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Theralase stated, “On behalf of the board of directors, we thank Shawn for his service as the CEO of the Company and welcome John to the team. We look forward to working with him as he brings his extensive experience and knowledge to the Company, to grow the revenues of the Cool Laser Therapy (“CLT”) division.

About Theralase Technologies Inc.

Theralase is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of innovative Anti-Cancer Therapy (“ACT”) technologies intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers, bacteria and viruses, while preserving patient Quality Of Life (“QOL”).