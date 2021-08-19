Gold Springs Resource News from Drilling Activities at Charlie Ross
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC) (OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company"), has now completed 9,500 of its 27,300 meters 2021 RC drilling program at its flagship Gold Springs project located in USA on the border of Nevada and Utah, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.
Randall Moore, Vice President of Exploration stated "We have just completed 13 holes within the previously undrilled Charlie Ross target and we are encouraged by the thickness of the strongly altered zones we are seeing from our drilling. The silicified portions of the holes are exactly what we were hoping to see, and they correlate very well with the CSAMT high resistivity anomaly. Now, we look forward to the assay results in October".
Charlie Ross Target
Charlie Ross is located in Nevada, 2,000 meters west of the North Jumbo resource area. In 2020, the Company completed a CSAMT ground-based geophysical survey (Controlled-Source Audio-Magnetotelluric) covering different portions of the property. Within Nevada, the survey covered the cluster of targets consisting of Charlie Ross, Pope, Tin Can, and Red Light and the results show that they all are underlain by a single large CSAMT high resistivity anomaly. The underlying resistivity anomaly covers an area measuring 650 meters east-west and 750 meters north-south creating a single very large target which we will refer to from now on as the Charlie Ross target. There is a close correlation between high resistivity and gold mineralization as seen at existing resources currently defined at Gold Springs (see press release September 2, 2020).
The 13 holes drilled are all located over the southern portion of this large target and cover an area extending 500 meters east-west and 250 meters north-south. Ten holes intersected two flat lying, stacked, strongly silicified and brecciated zones with intermittent veining and some larger vein intercepts of up to 4 meters. The upper zone is approximately 25 meters thick and the lower zone averages 75 meters in thickness. The alteration in these holes is similar to that seen at the North and South Jumbo resource areas and the larger veins have characteristics of the historic mines in the district.
