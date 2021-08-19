checkAd

Gold Springs Resource News from Drilling Activities at Charlie Ross

Autor: Accesswire
19.08.2021, 23:01  |  59   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC) (OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company"), has now completed 9,500 of its 27,300 meters 2021 RC drilling program at its flagship Gold Springs project located in USA on the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC) (OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company"), has now completed 9,500 of its 27,300 meters 2021 RC drilling program at its flagship Gold Springs project located in USA on the border of Nevada and Utah, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

Randall Moore, Vice President of Exploration stated "We have just completed 13 holes within the previously undrilled Charlie Ross target and we are encouraged by the thickness of the strongly altered zones we are seeing from our drilling. The silicified portions of the holes are exactly what we were hoping to see, and they correlate very well with the CSAMT high resistivity anomaly. Now, we look forward to the assay results in October".

Charlie Ross Target

Charlie Ross is located in Nevada, 2,000 meters west of the North Jumbo resource area. In 2020, the Company completed a CSAMT ground-based geophysical survey (Controlled-Source Audio-Magnetotelluric) covering different portions of the property. Within Nevada, the survey covered the cluster of targets consisting of Charlie Ross, Pope, Tin Can, and Red Light and the results show that they all are underlain by a single large CSAMT high resistivity anomaly. The underlying resistivity anomaly covers an area measuring 650 meters east-west and 750 meters north-south creating a single very large target which we will refer to from now on as the Charlie Ross target. There is a close correlation between high resistivity and gold mineralization as seen at existing resources currently defined at Gold Springs (see press release September 2, 2020).

The 13 holes drilled are all located over the southern portion of this large target and cover an area extending 500 meters east-west and 250 meters north-south. Ten holes intersected two flat lying, stacked, strongly silicified and brecciated zones with intermittent veining and some larger vein intercepts of up to 4 meters. The upper zone is approximately 25 meters thick and the lower zone averages 75 meters in thickness. The alteration in these holes is similar to that seen at the North and South Jumbo resource areas and the larger veins have characteristics of the historic mines in the district.

Seite 1 von 3
Gold Springs Resource Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold Springs Resource News from Drilling Activities at Charlie Ross VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC) (OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company"), has now completed 9,500 of its 27,300 meters 2021 RC drilling program at its flagship Gold Springs project located in USA on the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Receives Conditional Approval of Windular Acquisition & Resumes ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces The Appointment of Aydin Kilic as President and Chief Operating Officer
NexgenRx Announces Financial Results for Q2 2021 With Continued Growth in Revenues and Adjusted ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Reconnaissance Exploration on South Rim Gold Project, Central ...
NLS Pharmaceutics Announces Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application Covering its ...
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Gungnir Hits Massive Sulphides at Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Notice of Half-Year 2021 Financial Results
Dr. Southey and Dr. Zarrebini Join M2Bio Sciences and Establish M2Bio Blockchain Research and ...
Great Atlantic Begins 2021 Exploration Program At Its Glenelg Vanadium - Gold Property
Titel
Management Update
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
META Announces Second Quarter and H1 2021 Results
Naked Brand Group Announces Virtual Format Change for 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.08.21Gold Springs Resource Corp. files Q2 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A
Accesswire | Analysen
10.08.21Gold Springs Resource Sells its World Copper Ltd. investment for CAD$4,364,315 and Increases its 2021 drilling program to 27,300 meters
Accesswire | Analysen