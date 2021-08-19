Gold Springs Resource News from Drilling Activities at Charlie Ross

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC) (OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company"), has now completed 9,500 of its 27,300 meters 2021 RC drilling program at its flagship Gold Springs project located in USA on the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC) (OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company"), has now completed 9,500 of its 27,300 meters 2021 RC drilling program at its flagship Gold Springs project located in USA on the border of Nevada and Utah, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Randall Moore, Vice President of Exploration stated "We have just completed 13 holes within the previously undrilled Charlie Ross target and we are encouraged by the thickness of the strongly altered zones we are seeing from our drilling. The silicified portions of the holes are exactly what we were hoping to see, and they correlate very well with the CSAMT high resistivity anomaly. Now, we look forward to the assay results in October".