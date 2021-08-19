Two NextGen Healthcare Directors Nominate Four Additional Candidates for Election to the Board at 2021 Annual Meeting

Sheldon Razin, who collectively with the candidates he is nominating owns approximately 15.2% of the outstanding common shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) (“NextGen Healthcare” or the “Company”), today announced the nomination of four additional highly-qualified and independent candidates for election to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on October 13, 2021. In addition, Mr. Razin and Lance Rosenzweig issued the below letter to their fellow shareholders.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

As long-serving directors of NextGen Healthcare, we have always placed the highest priority on the Company’s growth and evolution. This is why we continue to serve on the Board and maintain meaningful shareholdings. Unfortunately, we feel that our ability to help deliver strong value for shareholders has been impeded in recent years due to Chairman Jeffrey Margolis and his allies establishing an imperial boardroom culture and effectively assuming control of the Board. Despite the Company’s dramatic underperformance during Mr. Margolis’ tenure, he has consistently dismissed divergent viewpoints and focused instead on tightening his grip over corporate decision-making.

We have spent the past several months trying to build bridges with our fellow directors, including Mr. Margolis and his allies, in order to help stabilize the business. Regrettably, it has become clear to us that most of the Board is unwilling to take the steps that we feel are needed to reverse NextGen Healthcare’s anemic growth, deteriorating margins, poor hiring and operational practices, and wasteful capital allocation policy. Moreover, we believe the formation of an Executive Leadership Committee was an insufficient substitute for identifying an interim or permanent Chief Executive Officer that is capable of pursuing enhanced value creation for all of the Company’s stakeholders. This appears to be a consequence of leadership’s poor succession planning, as our recommendations to properly plan for such an event were ignored. We have urged the Board to now prioritize the evaluation of external candidates and wait until after the Annual Meeting to allow a reconstituted Board to select the new Chief Executive Officer.