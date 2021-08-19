checkAd

Two NextGen Healthcare Directors Nominate Four Additional Candidates for Election to the Board at 2021 Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 23:00  |  56   |   |   

Sheldon Razin, who collectively with the candidates he is nominating owns approximately 15.2% of the outstanding common shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) (“NextGen Healthcare” or the “Company”), today announced the nomination of four additional highly-qualified and independent candidates for election to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on October 13, 2021. In addition, Mr. Razin and Lance Rosenzweig issued the below letter to their fellow shareholders.

***

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

As long-serving directors of NextGen Healthcare, we have always placed the highest priority on the Company’s growth and evolution. This is why we continue to serve on the Board and maintain meaningful shareholdings. Unfortunately, we feel that our ability to help deliver strong value for shareholders has been impeded in recent years due to Chairman Jeffrey Margolis and his allies establishing an imperial boardroom culture and effectively assuming control of the Board. Despite the Company’s dramatic underperformance during Mr. Margolis’ tenure, he has consistently dismissed divergent viewpoints and focused instead on tightening his grip over corporate decision-making.

We have spent the past several months trying to build bridges with our fellow directors, including Mr. Margolis and his allies, in order to help stabilize the business. Regrettably, it has become clear to us that most of the Board is unwilling to take the steps that we feel are needed to reverse NextGen Healthcare’s anemic growth, deteriorating margins, poor hiring and operational practices, and wasteful capital allocation policy. Moreover, we believe the formation of an Executive Leadership Committee was an insufficient substitute for identifying an interim or permanent Chief Executive Officer that is capable of pursuing enhanced value creation for all of the Company’s stakeholders. This appears to be a consequence of leadership’s poor succession planning, as our recommendations to properly plan for such an event were ignored. We have urged the Board to now prioritize the evaluation of external candidates and wait until after the Annual Meeting to allow a reconstituted Board to select the new Chief Executive Officer.

Seite 1 von 4
NextGen Healthcare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Two NextGen Healthcare Directors Nominate Four Additional Candidates for Election to the Board at 2021 Annual Meeting Sheldon Razin, who collectively with the candidates he is nominating owns approximately 15.2% of the outstanding common shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) (“NextGen Healthcare” or the “Company”), today announced the nomination of four …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
PharmaCyte Biotech Announces $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expanded Dental Care Line with a New Product for Professional Care ...
CytoDyn Provides Update on Rosenbaum/Patterson Group Litigation
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
David Droga Named CEO & Creative Chairman of Accenture Interactive
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Tilray Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to September 10, 2021
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21NextGen Healthcare Announces Two New Directors to Join the Board and the Retirement of Director James Malone from the Board
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21NextGen Healthcare Announces Date for 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21NextGen Healthcare Selected by Liberty Resources to Enhance Operations and Enable Whole Person Care
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21NextGen Healthcare Fully Prevails in Hussein Trial Jury Verdict
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21NextGen Healthcare Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21NextGen Population Health Solutions Enable Delaware Valley Community Health to Identify and Treat Vulnerable Patients
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten