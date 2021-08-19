checkAd

Liberty Broadband Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend payable to holders of its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) (Nasdaq: LBRDP). The per share amount of the quarterly cash dividend will be $0.43750001, payable in cash on October 15, 2021 to holders of record of the Preferred Stock at the close of business on September 30, 2021 (the “Record Date”).

About Liberty Broadband Corporation

Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) operates and owns interests in a broad range of communications businesses. Liberty Broadband’s principal assets consist of its interest in Charter Communications and its subsidiary GCI. GCI is Alaska’s largest communications provider, providing data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America.

Disclaimer

