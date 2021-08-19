checkAd

Doré Copper Announces New Independent Director

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Doré Copper") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQX: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) announces the appointment of Martha Manuel to its board of directors and the resignation of Matt Manson as a director.

First, the Board of Directors would like to thank Matt for his insight and guidance in the formative stages of Doré Copper and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours," stated said Mario Stifano, Executive Chairman of Doré Copper. “We would also like to welcome Martha to the Board. Martha is a well-regarded leader and brings highly valuable and diverse expertise to the Corporation as we advance towards our goal of restarting mining operations in the Chibougamau mining camp."

Ms. Manuel is a member of the Neskonlith Band, which is one of the 17 communities within the Secwepemculecw (Shuswap territory) in British Columbia. She worked with New Gold Inc., an intermediate mining company as the Manager of Indigenous Relations for over 10 years and prior to that worked with Indigenous groups in the areas of education, trades training, housing, language and healthcare. Since leaving New Gold in 2020, she completed a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and has been working in a consulting capacity to support Indigenous initiatives.

In 2019, Martha received the Michelle Pockey Leadership Award. The award is named in honor of the memory of a prominent lawyer and community activist, Michelle Pockey, who dedicated herself to making a positive impact with energy, mining, environmental and Indigenous issues, increasing the economic success and impact of women. She also received the Trailblazer Award through Women in Mining Canada at the PDAC conference in Toronto in March 2020.

Doré Copper also announces that it has granted Ms. Manuel an aggregate of 45,000 incentive stock options (the "Options"), having an exercise price of $0.79 per share.  The Options can be exercised for a period of five years from the date of grant and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Doré Copper Mining Corp.

Doré Copper Mining Corp. is a copper-gold explorer and developer in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada. The Corporation is focussed on implementing its hub-and-spoke development strategy by advancing its key high-grade copper-gold brownfield projects towards a restart of operations. Our goal is to achieve an annual production of 60 M lbs of copper equivalent (or 100,000 oz gold equivalent).

