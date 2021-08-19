checkAd

NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:

BMO 2021 Technology Summit
Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. Pacific time

New Street “Big Ideas - in Semiconductors” Conference
Thursday, Sept. 9, at 10:15 a.m. Pacific time

Citi 2021 Global Technology Conference
Monday, Sept. 13, at 2:10 p.m. Pacific time

Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference
Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. Pacific time

Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum
Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 8:45 a.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcasts of NVIDIA’s presentations at these events, available at investor.nvidia.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:
Simona Jankowski Robert Sherbin
Investor Relations Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation NVIDIA Corporation
sjankowski@nvidia.com rsherbin@nvidia.com

2021 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.





