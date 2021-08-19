Vista Gold Corp. Starts Third Phase of Exploration Drilling Program at Mt Todd

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) (“Vista” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the second phase and commenced a third phase of the exploration drilling program at its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project (“Mt Todd” or the “Project”) located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Frederick H. Earnest, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vista, commented, “We have completed a total of 18 holes through phase two of our drilling program, or approximately 6,000 meters of drilling. We are extremely pleased with our drilling results to date and believe there is opportunity for significant resource growth and an extended life at Mt Todd. All holes drilled to date have intersected mineralization. We expect to report assay results for the last two holes from this phase of drilling, VB21-012 and VB21-013, in the coming weeks.”

“Our drilling program seeks to identify those areas where additional resources can be added most efficiently in the future. We are drilling targets extending from the Batman deposit northeast toward the Quigleys deposit. We have confirmed that known mineralized occurrences once thought to be distinct and unrelated targets are connected by a series of parallel structures that may form part of the feeder system that helped create the Batman deposit. Recent results show that our understanding of these structures is a good predictor of where mineralization is most likely to be encountered.”

Mr. Earnest concluded, “We recently started a third phase of drilling with approximately 3,000 meters to provide a better understanding of mineralization in the vicinity of the Golf-Tollis target and further to the north.”

Figure 1 below is an aerial view of the drill locations for the holes in the current program. The image is looking south, with the Batman pit located in the upper-right corner of the image. The third phase of drilling is planned to be in the vicinity of the Golf-Tollis target, located approximately 1.9 km north-northeast of the Batman pit.

Figure 1 - Aerial view of the drill locations for the holes in the current program

Vista is a gold project developer. The Company’s flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in the Tier 1, mining friendly jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. Situated approximately 250 km southeast of Darwin, Mt Todd is the largest undeveloped gold project in Australia and, if developed as presently designed, would potentially be Australia’s fourth largest gold producer on an annual basis, with lowest tertile in-country and global all-in sustaining costs. All major operating and environmental permits have now been approved.